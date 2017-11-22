Winter Reading Show: What Are Good Books To Curl Up With This Season?

Live call-in discussion: One of life's joys is losing yourself in the pages of a good read. As it gets colder outside, we're talking about books to cozy up with — and we want to hear what titles you suggest your fellow listeners check out.

Whether you couldn't put down a new work of nonfiction or recently rediscovered a classic novel, tell us about what you've been reading. We'll also here from some local literary experts about what they recommend.

Find more books content from VPR here.

Our guests for this program include:

Claire Benedict, co-owner of Bear Pond Books in Montpelier

Andrea Jones, co-owner of The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick

Amy Olsen, library director at Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park

What books have you read lately that you'd recommend? Looking for a suggestion for something new to read? Post in the comments below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.