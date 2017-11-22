Related Program: 
Winter Reading Show: What Are Good Books To Curl Up With This Season?

By & 42 minutes ago
  • Glasses, a book and a mug sit on a wood table in front of a couch with pillows.
    Have you read a great book lately? Share that title with "Vermont Edition" for the winter reading show.
    wernerimages / iStockphoto.com

Live call-in discussion: One of life's joys is losing yourself in the pages of a good read. As it gets colder outside, we're talking about books to cozy up with — and we want to hear what titles you suggest your fellow listeners check out.

Whether you couldn't put down a new work of nonfiction or recently rediscovered a classic novel, tell us about what you've been reading. We'll also here from some local literary experts about what they recommend.

Find more books content from VPR here.

Our guests for this program include:

What books have you read lately that you'd recommend? Looking for a suggestion for something new to read? Post in the comments below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

2 Young Adult Authors With VCFA Connections Up For National Book Award

By & Oct 18, 2017
"American Street" by Ibi Zoboi and "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground" by Rita Williams-Garcia are both on the shortlist for the 2017 National Book Award for Young People's Literature.
HarperCollins Publishers, courtesy

When Rita Williams-Garcia read Ibi Zoboi's application to Vermont College of Fine Arts, she knew the writer was extremely talented. Williams-Garcia then served as Zoboi's faculty advisor at the school.

Now, Zoboi and Williams-Garcia each have a book nominated to the shortlist for the 2017 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. That's two of the final five!

Vermont Reads: 'Brown Girl Dreaming'

By Oct 20, 2017
Toshi Widoff-Woodson

It's been called a memoir in verse, a collection of vignettes about time, place, family and race. The book Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson defies convention and can be read in any number of ways, as it will be for this year's Vermont Reads, a statewide reading project presented by the Vermont Humanities Council. 

Dorothy's List: Spooky Secrets Lurk Throughout 'The Inn Between'

By Oct 30, 2017
Meg Malone / VPR

About a hundred students from elementary schools in Swanton, Highgate and Sheldon packed into the children's room of the Swanton Public Library on a recent Friday the 13th — a fitting date to welcome author Marina Cohen to talk about her spooky novel The Inn Between.