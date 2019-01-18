Related Program: 
VPR News

Winter Storm Warning Across Vermont This Weekend. Here's What To Know

By VPR News 1 hour ago
  • Snow covered ground and trees in Vermont.
    A snowy Vermont scene from back in November. This weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entirety of Vermont.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR File

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Vermont as we head into the holiday weekend, with snow expected to start late afternoon Saturday and continue through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington.

In its forecast issued early Friday morning, the NWS called for eight to 18 inches of snow beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and lasting for 24 hours.

What's Going On

What's on the way is "a classic-looking storm system," Eye on the Sky meteorologist Mark Breen, with the Fairbanks Museum, told VPR on Friday.

Breen explained that this particular storm has been traveling northeast. While many places in Vermont are likely to see at least a foot of snow, he said, it may be more concentrated in the southern areas of the state.

"For most of us, there's a lot of shoveling ahead," Breen said. (By the way, the Vermont Department of Health has shoveling safety tips. And keep scrolling on this post for more links to safety resources).

As far as the temperature, "this is actually going to be a very cold storm," Breen noted. This is how he said that could impact what happens here in coming days:

"That means that the snow in general should be fairly light, fairly less dense, I guess should say. And that actually will help out in terms of the snow load on things like trees and power lines.

"Certainly we still are talking about a lot of snow and so there's going to be perhaps some issues with that, but I think the fact that it'll be quite cold — the temperatures will only be in the single digits and teens during the height of the storm — means that the snow will tend to slide off the trees a little bit easier. 

"And there'll also be some wind kicking up that I think will have a chance to remove some of the snow off some of the trees and power lines before it builds up too much."

For the latest forecasts:

Listen to VPR during the weekend for more on the weather — and we'll be updating this post, plus adding some extra online newscasts, to keep you up to date.

And while many schools are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, you can always find the latest collection of announced school closings here.

Safety Resources

When we have weather events like this, it's always a good idea to resurface the many resources available to stay up to date on how to safely navigate the winter season.

A few evergreen reminders:

  • Follow #WinterReadyVT for state-relevant updates regarding weather and winter safety
  • You can sign up for Vermont-Alert to get emergency messages sent to you directly (not just limited to weather)
  • Year-round, you can access information about a variety of available services in Vermont by calling 2-1-1 (though if you are having an emergency, contact 9-1-1)

Vermont Emergency Management Service:

  • Online here: Website, Twitter, Facebook
  • In addition to checking your fuel supply (see message above!), VEM also sent out a reminder Friday that before a storm you should make sure snow is cleared away from heating vents and that your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order.
  • VEM is often the group that announces where shelters are being set up during weather events around the state. If we receive those updates, we'll note it here.

Vermont Department of Health links:

There is a wealth of information available on the Vermont Department of Health's "Winter Weather" website (and many of their resources are available in multiple languages). Some of the safety information covers the risk of heart attacks from shoveling, carbon monoxide poisoning, hypothermia and frostbite, and preventing falls on ice.

Power outages:

The map at VTOutages.org documents the reported power outages around the state. You can reference that to see what areas are without power (though the individual utilities may be the best place to check with for updates as to when your power may be restored).

The Vermont Department of Health also has a list of instructions for what to do if you power goes out (and you can find this document in multiple languages here).

Transportation resources:

A general rule of thumb when the weather is bad: if you don't have to drive, don't hit the roads. But realistically, that isn't always an option for evertone, so here are a few roadway resources to consult to help ensure a safe journey:

Past VPR/NPR coverage:

Tags: 
VPR News
Weather

Related Content

How Cold Is Too Cold For Pets?

By Jan 4, 2018

Many pet owners are aware of the dangers to dogs and cats in extreme heat, but the risks can be even greater during a cold snap.

As The Sub-Zero Weather Continues, Here's How To Stay Safe And Warm

By , , & Dec 26, 2017
The single-digit or below days are not over yet, though we did see flurries at our Colchester studio Tuesday.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

We've now had over eight straight days with temperatures dropping below zero across the Champlain Valley according to the National Weather Service, and more cold's on the way this weekend: a high of minus 5 degrees.

Tips For Safe Winter Driving From The State Police

By Mar 13, 2014
Angela Evancie / VPR

With more than 100 reported accidents in the past 24 hours, this week's storm is proving to be one of the winter's most difficult for Vermont drivers. Vermont State Police Lt. Garry Scott, head of traffic operations, has some tips for winter driving.

Winter Driving: Tires, Tactics And Road Salt

By & Nov 30, 2017
The challenge of winter driving awaits. "Vermont Edition" gets you ready for the excitement ahead.
REKINC1980 / iStock

Snow and ice are fantastic for skiing, riding, skating and sledding. But while sliding along at speed can be fun on hillsides and frozen ponds, those same properties can make driving in the winter a challenge.

Vermont Edition gets you prepped for the tricky traffic ahead by understanding the science of snow tires, winter driving strategies and a look at what plans VTrans has for salting and brining the roadways during our icy season.

Vt. Meteorologist Weighs In On Polar Vortex Phenomenon

By & Jan 7, 2019
Niagara Falls thawing after a polar vortex.
Nick LoVerde / Associated Press File

If you're a Game of Thrones fan — and even if you're not — you've probably heard this ominous line: "Winter is coming." Well a recent Axios article says a polar vortex is not only coming, it’s actually splitting into three pieces. We spoke with Eye on the Sky meteorologist Mark Breen about the phenomenon.