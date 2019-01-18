Winter Storm Warning Across Vermont This Weekend. Here's What To Know

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Vermont as we head into the holiday weekend, with snow expected to start late afternoon Saturday and continue through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Advisories (purple) now in effect for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon across Vermont and New York. No big changes made to our previous forecast snow totals. pic.twitter.com/yx2Aog0nHM — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 18, 2019

In its forecast issued early Friday morning, the NWS called for eight to 18 inches of snow beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and lasting for 24 hours.

What's Going On

Around midday Friday, VPR's Henry Epp spoke with meteorologist Mark Breen about the impending storm.

What's on the way is "a classic-looking storm system," Eye on the Sky meteorologist Mark Breen, with the Fairbanks Museum, told VPR on Friday.

Breen explained that this particular storm has been traveling northeast. While many places in Vermont are likely to see at least a foot of snow, he said, it may be more concentrated in the southern areas of the state.

"For most of us, there's a lot of shoveling ahead," Breen said. (By the way, the Vermont Department of Health has shoveling safety tips. And keep scrolling on this post for more links to safety resources).

As far as the temperature, "this is actually going to be a very cold storm," Breen noted. This is how he said that could impact what happens here in coming days:

"That means that the snow in general should be fairly light, fairly less dense, I guess should say. And that actually will help out in terms of the snow load on things like trees and power lines. "Certainly we still are talking about a lot of snow and so there's going to be perhaps some issues with that, but I think the fact that it'll be quite cold — the temperatures will only be in the single digits and teens during the height of the storm — means that the snow will tend to slide off the trees a little bit easier. "And there'll also be some wind kicking up that I think will have a chance to remove some of the snow off some of the trees and power lines before it builds up too much."

For the latest forecasts:

National Weather Service in Burlington: Website, Twitter, Facebook

Eye on the Sky from the Fairbanks Museum: Website, Facebook, VPR schedule, podcast

Listen to VPR during the weekend for more on the weather — and we'll be updating this post, plus adding some extra online newscasts, to keep you up to date.

And while many schools are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, you can always find the latest collection of announced school closings here.

Safety Resources

When we have weather events like this, it's always a good idea to resurface the many resources available to stay up to date on how to safely navigate the winter season.

A few evergreen reminders:

Follow #WinterReadyVT for state-relevant updates regarding weather and winter safety

You can sign up for Vermont-Alert to get emergency messages sent to you directly (not just limited to weather)

Year-round, you can access information about a variety of available services in Vermont by calling 2-1-1 (though if you are having an emergency, contact 9-1-1)

Check your heating "fuel" (oil, wood, etc) supply today. It's going to be COLD this weekend and it may be tough to get a delivery if you run out - especially with the holiday on Monday. #WinterReadyVT — VT Emergency Mgmt (@vemvt) January 18, 2019

Vermont Emergency Management Service:

Online here: Website, Twitter, Facebook

In addition to checking your fuel supply (see message above!), VEM also sent out a reminder Friday that before a storm you should make sure snow is cleared away from heating vents and that your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order.

VEM is often the group that announces where shelters are being set up during weather events around the state. If we receive those updates, we'll note it here.

Vermont Department of Health links:

There is a wealth of information available on the Vermont Department of Health's "Winter Weather" website (and many of their resources are available in multiple languages). Some of the safety information covers the risk of heart attacks from shoveling, carbon monoxide poisoning, hypothermia and frostbite, and preventing falls on ice.

The entire state of #Vermont is under a Winter Storm Warning for an expected snowfall of up to 2-feet accompanied by wind & 20+ below zero wind chills later in the weekend. Here's what you need to know to stay safe and healthy: https://t.co/dfVzVgUJtk #WinterReadyVT — VT Dept of Health (@healthvermont) January 18, 2019

Power outages:

The map at VTOutages.org documents the reported power outages around the state. You can reference that to see what areas are without power (though the individual utilities may be the best place to check with for updates as to when your power may be restored).

The Vermont Department of Health also has a list of instructions for what to do if you power goes out (and you can find this document in multiple languages here).

Transportation resources:

A general rule of thumb when the weather is bad: if you don't have to drive, don't hit the roads. But realistically, that isn't always an option for evertone, so here are a few roadway resources to consult to help ensure a safe journey:

The latest winter storm system may have passed, but it's never too early to get ready for the next one. Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared. #WinterReadyVT pic.twitter.com/gAGIXdXR7y — Vermont Agency of Transportation (@AOTVermont) January 11, 2019

