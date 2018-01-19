Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Winter Weather: The Weird, The Wacky And The Wonderful

By & 2 hours ago
  • An ice spiral is just one of the winter weather phenomena that make living in Vermont more interesting during the colder months.
    An ice spiral is just one of the winter weather phenomena that make living in Vermont more interesting during the colder months.
    Samuel John / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: Why does it get quieter when it snows? Can there actually be thunder and lightning during a snow storm? And how can smog and flooding happen in the dead of winter?

These questions cover just a few of the winter weather phenomena that Vermont Edition is looking into.

We're joined by Vermont State Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux and Lyndon State College Atmospheric Sciences Professor Jay Shafer to look at frost quakes, sun pillars and frost flowers.

Post your questions or comments below, or email them to us, along with your your interesting winter weather photographs, at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Enviroment
Weather

Related Content

Frost Quakes: The Winter Phenomena That Go Bump In The Night

By , & Jan 21, 2016
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Let's say it's a cold night, after a quick freeze in early January. You're woken up at 3 a.m. by a loud booming noise and the house shakes.

Before Northeast Thaws, Thundersnow Will Roll Through

By Feb 18, 2014

Hang on, you winter-weary folks.

"Temperatures are expected to warm to above average levels for late February from the Central Plains to the East Coast," the National Weather Service says.

But first, "we have to get through one more winter storm," The Weather Channel writes.

Blizzard Conditions Hit New England As Massive Winter Storm Travels North

By Jan 4, 2018

Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET

A massive winter storm has brought hurricane-force winds, blizzard conditions and damaging coastal flooding to eastern New England, one day after it delivered unusual cold and snow to the South.