Winter Weather: The Weird, The Wacky And The Wonderful

Live call-in discussion: Why does it get quieter when it snows? Can there actually be thunder and lightning during a snow storm? And how can smog and flooding happen in the dead of winter?

These questions cover just a few of the winter weather phenomena that Vermont Edition is looking into.

We're joined by Vermont State Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux and Lyndon State College Atmospheric Sciences Professor Jay Shafer to look at frost quakes, sun pillars and frost flowers.

Post your questions or comments below, or email them to us, along with your your interesting winter weather photographs, at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.