Winter Weather Wrap-Up: Power Outages, Driving Conditions And The Statewide Forecast

Harsh winds after a weekend of slushy spring snow have left many through the state at risk of losing power Monday.

Here's the latest on conditions across our region:

Latest Forecast

A high wind warning is in effect for the western slopes of the Green Mountains, Rutland and Bennington counties through 11 p.m.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys:

[Monday a.m.] Scattered sleet, freezing rain, and rain showers, changing to steady rain south, scattered north late morning through afternoon. Windy, strongest over the higher terrain. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s east, in the 40s west. Southeast winds 15 to 35 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, but up to 75 mph along the western slopes of the Green Mountains.

Here's the updated max wind gust map. The strongest winds aloft still haven't arrived so be careful today! Scattered power outages are expected across the western slopes. #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/zB1ua1edRy — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) April 16, 2018

Click here for the latest school closure updates.

Driving Conditions

Slow down this morning - strong winds and some slick spots on roads could make the commute hazardous in areas. — VT Emergency Mgmt (@vemvt) April 16, 2018

Outages

For the latest on outages across the state, consult the Vermont Outages Map.

