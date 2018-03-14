Related Program: 
Winter Weather Wrap-Up: School Closures, Driving Conditions And The Statewide Forecast

By 2 hours ago
  • A scene of snowy trees.
    A mid-March storm covered the state in a fresh layer of snow just in time for Pi Day!
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

A winter storm that hit the New England region is winding down Wednesday.

Here's the latest on conditions across our region:

Latest Forecast

Winter weather warnings are still in effect for Western Vermont and Eastern New York.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys:

Snow, diminishing to snow showers in southern valleys in the afternoon. Additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches south of the White Mountains and east of the Greens, 2 to 5 inches west and north, and 4 to 6 inches in the Adirondacks.

And from the National Weather Service:

School Closures

Click here for the latest school closure updates.

Due to weather concerns, school walkouts planned for across the state are being rescheduled. For details, click here.

RELATED: "How Do Schools Decide When To Close In Bad Weather?" [VPR, Feb. 2015]

Driving Conditions

VTrans is advising caution for all drivers as they work to clear roads.

RELATED: "Winter Driving: Tires, Tactics And Road Salt" [VPR, Nov. 2017]

Winter parking bans will be in effect tonight in Burlington and in Montpelier.

The Montpelier ban will start at 1 a.m. Thursday and run till 7 a.m. on city streets. Details here.

RELATED: "Tips From Vermonters: How To Stay Safe And Warm In Sub-Zero Weather" [VPR, Dec. 2017]

Weather

