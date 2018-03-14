Winter Weather Wrap-Up: School Closures, Driving Conditions And The Statewide Forecast

A winter storm that hit the New England region is winding down Wednesday.

Here's the latest on conditions across our region:

Latest Forecast

Winter weather warnings are still in effect for Western Vermont and Eastern New York.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys:

Snow, diminishing to snow showers in southern valleys in the afternoon. Additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches south of the White Mountains and east of the Greens, 2 to 5 inches west and north, and 4 to 6 inches in the Adirondacks.

And from the National Weather Service:

Additional snowfall continues today into tonight, with snow becoming more concentrated across northern counties over time. Let us know your running snow totals when you have a chance! pic.twitter.com/Z1oiWgD0CW — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) March 14, 2018

School Closures

Click here for the latest school closure updates.

Due to weather concerns, school walkouts planned for across the state are being rescheduled. For details, click here.

Driving Conditions

VTrans is advising caution for all drivers as they work to clear roads.

Crashes galore I-89 Williston to Waterbury. Don't be next! It's going to snow for the next 24 hours. Slow down. 511VT — 511VT (@511VT) March 14, 2018

Winter parking bans will be in effect tonight in Burlington and in Montpelier.

WINTER PARKING BAN from 10PM-7AM throughout Burlington, except the downtown zone (midnight-6AM). Free parking is available in city-owned garages, see the map for locations https://t.co/8W07JwRNhO BE SAFE AND HELP YOUR NEIGHBOR #BTV! pic.twitter.com/9mEVpggDjI — Burlington Police (@OneNorthAvenue) March 14, 2018

The Montpelier ban will start at 1 a.m. Thursday and run till 7 a.m. on city streets. Details here.

