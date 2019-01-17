Winter Wildlife Tracking: Stories In Snow

Live call-in discussion: It's the time of the year when tracks in the snow tell stories about the wildlife we live with, from foxes going after voles to the telltale wing prints left by a dive-bombing owl. We're talking winter tracking. And we want to hear about your sightings and questions.

We're joined by Ali Thomas, education manager for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and an experienced tracker.

Post your comments and questions below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.