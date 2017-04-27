'Within Walking Distance': New Book Highlights Brattleboro's Downtown

Think about ideal images of downtowns and village centers, and a few ideas will come to mind – thriving storefronts, neighbors bumping into each other and public places for people to gather. Author Philip Langdon might argue that's the result when we design our downtowns to be walkable.

Langdon is a Connecticut-based journalist who writes about urban planning. His new book is Within Walking Distance: Creating Livable Communities for All, which profiles six cities across the country, including Brattleboro, Vermont.

