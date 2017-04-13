Related Programs: 
Without a Public Referendum, Legalizing Marijuana Is A Tall Order

Almost without exception, efforts to legalize marijuana in the U.S. involve citizens of an area making the choice for their elected officials by way of constitutional referendum. Vermont’s constitution doesn’t allow for that kind of ballot initiative approach.

There would have to change to the Vermont constitution to allow the general public legalize marijuana by way of a public referendum.

Listen to above to VPR's Peter Hirschfeld explain what happened with efforts to legalize marijuana this year and the challenges that legalization without public referendum raises.

