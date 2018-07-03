The Wonderful World Of Wines, From A To Zinfandel

Live call-in discussion: With so many varieties and pairings, choosing a wine can be pretty intimidating. That's why Vermont Edition is sitting down with two wine experts to demystify the world of wine.

Kevin Clayton, owner of Village Wine and Coffee in Shelburne, and Keven Ring, sommelier at Twin Farms in Barnard, join us to serve up advice on choosing, serving and pairing wines. Plus we'll hear about the Vermont Wine School, where you can advance your education on the subject.

Broadcast Thursday, July 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.