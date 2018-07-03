Related Program: 
The Wonderful World Of Wines, From A To Zinfandel

By , & 35 minutes ago
  Wine doesn't have to be intimidating. Listen and learn more about the various varieties and how to pair it with dishes.
    Wine doesn't have to be intimidating. Listen and learn more about the various varieties and how to pair it with dishes.
Live call-in discussion: With so many varieties and pairings, choosing a wine can be pretty intimidating. That's why Vermont Edition is sitting down with two wine experts to demystify the world of wine.

Kevin Clayton, owner of Village Wine and Coffee in Shelburne, and Keven Ring, sommelier at Twin Farms in Barnard, join us to serve up advice on choosing, serving and pairing wines. Plus we'll hear about the Vermont Wine School, where you can advance your education on the subject.

Broadcast Thursday, July 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

