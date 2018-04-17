Would Skipping Questions About Applicants' Salary History Help Close The Gender Wage Gap?

The Vermont Senate has approved legislation that prohibits employers from asking applicants about their salary history. Backers say it would help reduce the pay gap between men and women.

According to a new report, women in Vermont are paid 86 cents on the dollar compared to men.

Windham County Sen. Becca Balint says the pay disparity takes root right at the start of a woman's career.

"When women are offered salaries based on the pay at their previous positions, on average they will continue to pull in less money for the same work than their male counterparts," Balint said.

The state senator also says the bill is one way to address pay equity.

"In other words, this bill is a way of ensuring that disadvantages at one point in time don't have ongoing consequences into the future jobs for women," Balint said.

A version of the bill has already passed the Vermont House, and Gov. Phil Scott says he also strongly supports the legislation.

Earlier this month, the governor signed a proclamation urging that the gender wage gap be closed in Vermont: