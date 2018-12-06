The Year In Movies: The Good, The Bad And The Streaming

Live call-in discussion: We're talking about the films of 2018 - mostly the triumphs, a few of the misfires - with an emphasis on movies you can see now, either on the big screen or at home via streaming. We'll try to cover all the bases, from Oscar-bait to blockbusters.

We're joined by Margot Harrison, film reviewer and associate editor for Seven Days.

And by Mark Hurne, who podcasts at CriterionCast.com, and is a member of the Vermont International Film Foundation.

And we want to hear from you too. What were your favorites this year? Post your thoughts below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.