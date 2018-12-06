Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Year In Movies: The Good, The Bad And The Streaming

By & 1 hour ago
  • A drive-in movie theater lights up the night in Fairlee. We're talking about the films of 2018.
    A drive-in movie theater lights up the night in Fairlee. We're talking about the films of 2018.
    Rebecca Siegel / flickr

Live call-in discussion: We're talking about the films of 2018 - mostly the triumphs, a few of the misfires - with an emphasis on movies you can see now, either on the big screen or at home via streaming. We'll try to cover all the bases, from Oscar-bait to blockbusters.

We're joined by Margot Harrison, film reviewer and associate editor for Seven Days.

And by Mark Hurne, who podcasts at CriterionCast.com, and is a member of the Vermont International Film Foundation.

And we want to hear from you too. What were your favorites this year? Post your thoughts below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

'Coming Home': New Film Explores Circles Of Support After Leaving Prison

By & Oct 2, 2018
Bess O'Brien's latest film focuses on the lives of five Vermonts returning to their communities after leaving prison.
Kingdom County Productions, Courtesy

Filmmaker Bess O'Brien's new documentary, Coming Home, follows the lives of five Vermonters released from jail who enter a CoSA — Circle of Support and Accountability — to help with their transition back into their community. We learn about the program, the film and the lives of those involved in CoSAs.

'The King' Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki On Elvis, His Car And The American Dream

By & Jul 31, 2018
Eugene Jarecki's new documentary is "The King."
Eugene Jarecki, courtesy

Eugene Jarecki is an Emmy Award- and Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker who has looked at America from many different angles. His latest work, The King, unpacks the American dream through a road trip visiting key sites from the life of Elvis Presley. We're talking to Jarecki about Elvis, music, culture and where he sees the country going.

'Listening To The Movies' With Reuben Jackson

By Feb 16, 2015
worldofvector / iStock

Join host Reuben Jackson at 11 a.m. on VPR Classical this Saturday, Feb. 21 for a pre-Oscar special called Listening to the Movies.

In the hour-long program, we’ll celebrate evocative music from classic Hollywood soundtracks by Dimitri Tiomkin, Bernard Herrmann, David Raksin, Duke Ellington and others. 