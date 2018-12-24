Year In Review: VPR News Staff Share The Stories That Stuck With Them In 2018

The VPR News staff covers a lot of stories during the course of the year, and as 2018 comes to a close, we wanted to know which ones they reported on that have really stuck with them — and why.

Speeding tickets in a small town

Emily Corwin, investigative reporter and editor:

This is a story about a very small town whose budget relies on ticketing speeders. Memorable for me was 1) getting to see how such a small town governs itself; and 2) what a prying reporter would reveal about the town officials' different personalities.

Cross-border communication of dairy farmers

John Dillon, senior reporter and New England News Collaborative reporter:

2018 was a punishing year for the Vermont dairy industry. By early December, 63 farms had gone out of business, bringing the number of operating dairies to just 699 statewide.

I've covered the dairy crisis, and in the early spring of this year, I joined a pair of Vermont farmers as they visited their counterparts just over the border in Quebec. It was an emotional visit, as the Vermont farmers learned how Canada's system of supply management help farmers thrive, while farmers just miles away in Vermont suffered from the fourth year of declining milk prices.

Since this story aired, Quebec farmers have also gotten nervous as a new U.S.-Canada trade deal threatens to undermine the supply management system that has helped them stay profitable.

A look at how expungement works in Vermont

Liam Elder-Connors, reporter:

I stumbled upon this story is a sort of classic way — I was out reporting a quick daily story, learned that there are actually lots of crimes eligible to be removed from people's records and I wanted to learn more, so I started reporting.

It was a story that I knew required speaking to people who had criminal records and I was very grateful to meet Karissa, who was willing to speak openly about her past criminal record, how it affected her — and now, what she hopes for her future.

Updates: Karissa recently applied to nursing school and is waiting to hear back. Vermont Legal Aid is proposing several amendments to the state's expungement law this legislative session — including expanding what crimes are eligible for expungement and making an automatic expungement process for all qualifying crimes.

How much money did the state give Keurig?

Henry Epp, reporter and "All Things Considered" host:

I spent about six months of this year chipping away at this story, so it’s hard for it not to be memorable. Through public records requests, searching through financial filings, phone calls and interviews, this story was part of my day-to-day for much of 2018.

When the story was published, it took a life of its own. It inspired an editorial in the Brattleboro Reformer, then it became the subject of public discussion by the state board that oversees the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive (VEGI) program. Separately, in late October, Keurig laid off another 118 workers in Vermont. And one other part of the story is still unfolding: On Dec. 14, the board gave final approval to a new VEGI application for Bedford Systems, an offshoot of Keurig.

The development that didn't come to be

Angela Evancie, managing editor for podcasts and "Brave Little State" host:

Let's just say that that Brave Little State has never before reported a story that involved the Book of Mormon, a dream of global ecological balance, local activism, back-road bike-riding, music coming out of the trees, and cow-pie bingo.

Our July episode took us straight into a unfolding story: As Pete Hirschfeld and I sought to answer a listener question about the enigmatic Utah developer, David Hall, and his plans for central Vermont, Hall caved to the local opposition and announced he was abandoning his grand plan. How did the local opposition succeed? And did their efforts send the wrong message to future investors?

Chatting with a state park attendant

Peter Hirschfeld, reporter:

As a reporter, some stories remind you why you love your job. And for me, the one about state parks attendant Walter Carpenter was definitely one of them. I got to spend a sunny summer day on the shores of the Waterbury Reservoir, and talk to a kind and generous guy about why he loves his job too. Walter’s a unique character, in the best possible way. And I’m grateful for the chance to tell his story.

A lesson in "jack jumping"

Nina Keck, reporter:

As a lifelong skier, I was surprised when NPR called and asked me to report on the Jack Jumping World Championship at Mount Snow because I had no clue what jack jumping was. That's the cool thing about being a VPR reporter — I got to find out by actually doing it and listeners were able to experience my very first jack jump wipeout right along with me.

Spending time with Alison Bechdel

Meg Malone, digital producer:

I read Fun Home during one of my favorite college classes, so it was really fun to tag along with Jane Lindholm during her interview with Alison Bechdel and make a video version of their conversation. I filmed them at the Fleming Museum as they toured an exhibit of Bechdel's work that was on display earlier this year.

I used to do more video editing, so it was a bit of a challenge to dust off those skills — but between it being such an interesting interview and there being so many examples of Bechdel's work to choose from for the footage, I was happy with how it turned out. I'm glad I could play a small part in sharing this story from Vermont's creative scene.

One college student's mission

Bayla Metzger, "Morning Edition" producer

It's our job to talk to people and we do it all day... but this story reminded me just how much courage it takes for people to share their stories with VPR — and with the public. This story left me feeling grateful for the people who are brave enough to share their experiences with us.

Snowy summertime fun

Amy Kolb Noyes, reporter:

Back in July, I filed this story about a snow saving experiment at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The story stuck with me, because, well, I got to play in the snow in July.

I checked back in with center co-owner Judy Geer, who reported a little bit of the snow they saved from last season made it all the way until this winter’s first snowfall, in October. Now the center is setting up new energy-efficient snow guns to scale up the experiment. They’ll be filling a dry pond with snow all winter and try to save it through next summer.

Searching for history on Egg Mountain

Howard Weiss-Tisman, reporter:

So this was one of the stories that sounded interesting from the first pitch. I received an email saying a Revolutionary War veteran, and his followers, who led a rebellion on the U.S. armory in Springfield, Massachusetts, might have escaped to a hilltop in southwestern Vermont where they lived for a while. The email went on to say that a high school teacher and his students were conducting an archaeological dig to find out if they had indeed discovered the settlement on Egg Mountain in Sandgate.

Well I didn't need more than that to understand there was a good story here. I spent a beautiful spring day hiking in the woods with the teacher and his students and ended up with this piece.

A novelization of the NEK

Mitch Wertlieb, "Morning Edition" host:

Melanie Finn is a writer whose recent novel The Underneath reads more like a work of non-fiction because it deals with the very real-world problems associated with opioid abuse. Finn also pulls no punches in her description of the remote section of Vermont where she makes her home, and how the people who live there are often victimized by drug abuse.

But while the book is brutally honest with subject matter that at times is difficult to navigate emotionally, it also does what all great novels do: evoke a deep sense of empathy in the reader. Finn spent hours with a reporter from the Caledonian Record to help accurately depict the opioid problem in the Northeast Kingdom, and used her own experiences as a freelance reporter in war-torn parts of Africa to inform the sections of the book that take the reader there.

It's one of the best novels I've read in recent memory and Finn also opened up in the interview to reveal why she has her own personal investment in the characters she writes about.

