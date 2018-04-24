Years After Bridgewater School Closure, Thousands Ticketed For 'School Zone' Speeding

In 2017, deputies issued more tickets in Bridgewater than anywhere else in the state. The vast majority of these tickets were issued in a 25 mph "school zone" — even though the Bridgewater Village School closed three years ago.

Population: 936

936 Tickets issued: 2,381+

2,381+ Total issued in traffic ticket fines: $397,521+

$397,521+ Total received in traffic ticket revenue in 2017: $199,987

$199,987 Revenue to town per resident: $215

$215 Amount spent on traffic enforcement by Windsor County's Sheriff's Department (FY17): $205,250

Although Plymouth receives more revenue from traffic tickets, deputies issued more tickets in Bridgewater than anywhere else in the state in 2017. The vast majority of those tickets were issued in a 25-mph zone one third of a mile long. If one could calculate ticket revenue per foot, this might be the most lucrative stretch of road in the state.

This was initially a “school zone,” meaning the 25-mph limit was only enforceable when kids were present or lights were flashing. But in 1983, Agency of Transportation records show, the statewide traffic committee decided to convert all existing school zones in villages and cities into full-time speed limits. That included Route 4 in Bridgewater.

Consequently, even though the Bridgewater Village School closed three years ago, the “school zone” speed limit stayed put.

Since 1983, more than 20 schools have closed across the state. Amy Gamble, traffic operations engineer for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said when schools close, the state does not reassess the speed limit in the now permanent "school zones."

Windsor County Sheriff Michael Chamberlain supports the current 25-mph speed limit. “There are no sidewalks,” he said. “It wouldn’t take much for someone to go off and hit a child, or hit a family.”

The town of Bridgewater hires Chamberlain’s department to enforce the speed limit on Route 4 for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Town Constable Collen Doyle would like to find other ways to slow speeding drivers in Bridgewater.

Doyle is 29 years old and moved back to Bridgewater from New York City a few years ago. “I often joke around and say ‘I’m on the mean streets of Bridgewater,’” he said.

"When I go to bed there are blue lights, and when I wake up there are blue lights." — Bridgewater constable Collen Doyle

Doyle worries Bridgewater’s reputation as a speed trap dissuades visitors from spending money in town. “It’s anti-advertising,” he said. “I really think it has hurt our economics.”

Bridgewater voters spend roughly a third of the town's annual revenue on speed enforcement from the county sheriff’s department: $205,250. Deputies are there 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

For residents, that enforcement is cost-free. The expense is offset entirely by revenue from speeding tickets and other traffic fines. The town's 2018 report anticipates traffic ticket revenues and law enforcement expenses will match, and estimates a 5.31% increase for both over 4 years.

