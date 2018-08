Boston Symphony Orchestra

Michael Stern, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Bernstein: On the Waterfront Suite

Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

John Williams: Heartwood, Rosewood, Pickin'

Respighi: The Pines of Rome

Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 1: selections

Listen Sunday August 19 at 1 p.m.