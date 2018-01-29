Related Program: 
'You Can't Get There From Here': The Challenges Of Navigating Vermont By App

By & 9 hours ago
  • GPS systems and navigation apps sometimes face challenges navigating Vermont's roads.
    Shannon McGee / flickr

A car that ended up in Lake Champlain made headlines after the out-of-town sightseers behind the wheel said they were steered out onto the ice by the Waze driving app.

We're talking about the challenges for navigation apps in a state like Vermont, with plenty of dirt roads and snowmobile trails, and a lower population of users. 

We're joined by Bill Morris, a cartographer and senior analyst at Faraday, a data analytics firm based in Burlington.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

