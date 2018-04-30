Related Program: 
You Paid Your Speeding Ticket. Here's Where Your Money Went.

By 2 hours ago
    Scroll down to see the full flowchart.
    Emily Corwin / VPR

The laws that determine how speeding tickets are issued and  processed in Vermont are labyrinthine.

For example: On local roads with a speed limit of 50 mph, revenues are pooled and distributed to towns based on their tax revenues and law enforcement expenditures.

On local roads with any other speed limit, ticket payments go directly to the municipality where the ticket was issued. That's just the beginning.

Here's the easy part —

All tickets include fees and surcharges distributed to the following funds:

  • Vermont’s Court Technology Fund
  • Victims Compensation Special Fund
  • Domestic and Sexual Violence Special Fund
  • Crime Victims restitution Special Fund
  • General Fund

In most cases, a substantial portion of your ticket will go either to the state Transportation Fund or to the municipality where the ticket was issued.

Which Money Goes Where: A Flowchart

The following flowchart shows where Vermont speeding ticket payments go. 

Credit Emily Corwin / Vermont Public Radio
Calculating The Fine, Part One: The Base Fine

To calculate your base fine, begin with the number of miles per hour you were driving over the speed limit. Multiply that number by the appropriate “waiver $”:

  • 1-10 mph over speed limit: multiply by 5
  • 11-20 mph over speed limit: multiply by 6
  • 21-30 mph over speed limit: multiply by 7
  • 31 mph or more over speed limit: multiply by 8

Violations issued for commercial vehicles and work zones will differ. The above calculation is based on the Judicial Bureau's waiver penalty documentation, but officers have discretion over how many miles over the speed limit to charge a motorist for driving.

From the base fine, a $12.50 administrative fee is deposited into Vermont’s Court Technology Fund. 

In most cases, if you were driving on a local road, or if the municipality has adopted a local speed ordinance on a state highway per 23 § VSA 1007, the rest of your base-fine is returned to the municipality.

If you were driving on a state highway in a town which has not written the the road into its local speed ordinance; or if you were driving on an interstate highway, the rest of your base-fine is deposited in the state’s Transportation Fund. This fund is used for road maintenance and infrastructure projects.

If you were driving on a road with a speed limit of 50 mph, your ticket should be issued under a different statute: 23 § VSA 1081. In this case, the rest of your base-fine is pooled and then distributed to municipalities based on each town's tax revenues and law enforcement expenditures.

Calculating The Fine, Part Two: Surcharges

Additionally, all speeding tickets include two surcharges.

First, there’s a $47 surcharge which breaks down in the following manner:

  • $29.75 — Victims Compensation Special Fund
  • $10.00 — Domestic and Sexual Violence Special Fund
  • $7.25 -—Vermont's General Fund

Next, there’s 15 percent surcharge deposited to the Crime Victims Restitution Special Fund.

Finally, if your speeding violation constitutes a criminal offense, you are charged a $100 “Specialized Investigative Unit” surcharge which is deposited in the General Fund

See: Vermont Judicial Bureau "Distribution of Civil Violations" allocation methodology

What's Up With 23 § VSA 1007?

By default, most tickets issued on state roads result in a substantial payment to the state Transportation Fund, while most tickets issued on local roads result in a substantial payment to the town. This statute allows towns to adopt the existing speed limit set by the state on a state road by local speed ordinance. Once that local speed ordinance is in place, the traffic ticket revenue goes to the town rather than the state. 

This may have some unintended consequences.

The state relies on the Transportation Fund to pay for maintenance of state roads. Some local and law enforcement officials say they choose heavy enforcement of speed limits to address hazards from deteriorated road conditions.

Such towns, including Plymouth and Bridgewater, end up spending revenues from enforcement on additional enforcement. If they hadn’t adopted the speed ordinance, the enforcement revenue would go to the Transportation fund, which theoretically could be used to improve the road itself.

Explore the full investigation into the issuing of traffic tickets in Vermont here.

This report comes from VPR's investigative reporting desk. VPR is committed to investigative journalism as part of its mission of public service. Have a tip for the investigative reporting desk? Send an email to VPR reporter/editor Emily Corwin.

The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics
Ticket Investigation
Investigation
How Speed Limits Get Set In Vermont

By Apr 24, 2018
Three speed limit signs, one that says 25 mph, one that says 30 mph along with a No Parking This Side of Street sign, and one that is 35 mph
Emily Corwin, Meg Malone / VPR

In 1999, the chairman of the select board for the town of Mount Tabor requested the speed limit on Route 7 in town be reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph. An Agency of Transportation engineering study seemed to support a speed as high as 60 mph, but the agency recommended the limit remain at 50 mph.

In Mount Tabor, Heavy Speed Enforcement Means Low Taxes

By Apr 25, 2018
A group of Mount Tabor residents attend 2018 Town Meeting inside an early learning classroom.
Emily Corwin / VPR

At 10 cents for every $100, Mount Tabor’s municipal tax rate is among the lowest in the state. Although the rate has always been low, today it is nearly one third what it was in 1999. That’s the year the state’s transportation committee lowered the speed limit on Route 7 in Mount Tabor — against the recommendation of engineers at the Agency of Transportation.

Since then, a single police sergeant has issued over $2 million in traffic fines, mostly to speeding motorists. That money goes a long way in a town of 255. 

Years After Bridgewater School Closure, Thousands Ticketed For 'School Zone' Speeding

By Apr 24, 2018
Welcome to Bridgewater sign next to a 25 mph speed limit sign
Emily Corwin / VPR

In 2017, deputies issued more tickets in Bridgewater than anywhere else in the state. The vast majority of these tickets were issued in a 25 mph "school zone" — even though the Bridgewater Village School closed three years ago.