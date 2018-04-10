Related Program: 
VPR News

Young Vermont Gun Activist Uses First Amendment To Defend Second Amendment

By 1 minute ago
  • Stowe High School student Sam Robertson holds an American flag and stands in front of a truck.
    Stowe High School student Sam Robertson says the voices of youth who favor gun rights are not being heard.
    John Dillon / VPR

In just a few months, young people — some who can’t yet vote – have led the U.S. and Vermont on a dizzying pace of change around gun control legislation. Far less visible are the students who favor gun rights.

Propelled by victims of a February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the gun control movement turned out hundreds of thousands of protesters last month under the banner "March For Our Lives."

But not all young people favor stricter gun laws. In Vermont, a strong culture of hunting and gun ownership has some youth challenging the current, popular political thinking around gun control.

More from VPR — Vermont's Gun Debate Comes To UVM Campus [March 9]

Stowe High School junior Sam Robertson wants to add his voice to the debate about gun control. He says his views are not usually what you hear.

"Seeing a lot of the news coverage – and just through my experiences in high school – that the students that are for the tightening of gun laws are getting a bigger platform to speak their beliefs," he says. "And those who aren’t, aren’t really having their stage to speak on the matter."

"... The students that are for the tightening of gun laws are getting a bigger platform to speak their beliefs. And those who aren’t, aren’t really having their stage to speak on the matter."— Sam Robertson, Stowe High School junior

Robertson’s family owns firearms, and he hunts with friends and their parents. He embraces both the Vermont tradition of gun ownership and its history of lax gun regulation.

Robertson actually doesn’t object to much that's in S.55, the most controversial of the recently passed Vermont gun bills which Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to sign Wednesday. The legislation raises the legal age to own a firearm, applies universal background checks, and bans bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

More from VPR's Vermont Edition — What's In Vermont's New Gun Control Bill? Your Questions Answered [April 3]

But Robertson does think that’s as far as Vermont needs to go. So when he saw New York Times article quoting a young Vermont gun control activist saying the bills passed by the Legislature were "a good first start," he decided to exercise his First Amendment for the Second Amendment.

“We felt that our voices hadn't been heard. That it’s being perceived that a unanimous support of Vermont high school students is against, you know, firearm ownership and ... rightful usage,” Robertson says. “So we decided to fly the Gadsden flag, which originated in the Revolutionary War as a symbol to, you know, resist government infringement on rights, and was used by some of the original patriots fighting against King George.”

The flag features a coiled rattlesnake snake above the words “Don’t Tread On Me.” Despite its roots in American history, the flag is somewhat controversial because it’s been embraced by conservatives and the Tea Party movement.

Robertson was gratified by the reception. He says even students who back more gun restrictions supported his right to fly the flag from his truck in the high school parking lot.

“Yeah. Way more than I would ever expect, too,” he says. “There were a lot of students that ... made it very clear that they didn’t agree with us on the stance of firearms, but were in full support of our freedom of speech.”

"There were a lot of students that ... made it very clear that they didn’t agree with us on the stance of firearms, but were in full support of our freedom of speech."

But some parents did object, and that afternoon, a school official strongly urged Robertson to remove the flag. Stowe Superintendent Tracy Wrend says the flag caused "significant disruption" at the school. She says she's asked students to engage in dialogue about how to best express their views.

“We are proud of all our students for their initiative, passion and willingness to be active in voicing their views,” Wrend said by email. 

For Robertson, it’s been an education in being part of the minority – and in trying to educate his peers.

“You know, I think so many people who are for all this gun restriction are forgetting that so many people in Vermont use guns on a daily basis for hunting and sporting purposes, and it’s a family of tradition that goes back for, you know, centuries in this state,” he says.

And that message is one that he hopes will be honored, and heard, in the debates ahead.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Guns
VPR News

Related Content

Gun Rights Advocates Urge Scott To Veto S.55 Ahead Of Governor's Planned Bill Signing

By 54 minutes ago
Essex Orleans Democratic senator John Rodgers speaks at the Vermont Statehouse.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Opponents of a comprehensive gun control bill are making a last-minute effort to encourage Gov. Phil Scott to veto the legislation.

Sweeping Gun Control Bill Passes Senate For The Final Time, Heads To Governor

By , & Mar 29, 2018
Senate chambers. Seen here in 2017.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

A weeks-long debate in the Vermont Legislature over controversial gun legislation came to end on Friday when the Senate held a final vote on a bill known as S.55.

What's In Vermont's New Gun Control Bill? Your Questions Answered

By , & Apr 3, 2018
Speakers lined up at the Vermont Statehouse entrance at the "March for Our Lives" on March 24.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a sweeping set of new gun control measures, and Gov. Phil Scott says he will sign the bill, titled S. 55. We're looking at what ended up in the wide-ranging bill. Plus, we'll also look at two more bills relating to guns, H. 422 and S. 221, that the Senate is still debating.

Students Rally As Vt. Lawmakers Consider Stronger Gun Laws

By Mar 24, 2018
The Vermont Statehouse on a blue-sky day, with people gathering on the lawn and some holding signs.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

On Saturday afternoon, protesters filled the lawn in front of the Vermont Statehouse — where just the night before, House lawmakers gave preliminary approval to a bill that would strengthen gun control laws in the state.