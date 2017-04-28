Young Writers Project: Achieving Balance Is The Most Important Thing

Sophia Cannizzaro, 17, of West Glover, writes about the importance of achieving balance and how tricky it can be to get there.

Girl wears black lacy tights with droopy boots,

tongues licking the sidewalk with each step she takes.

Our eyes are positive and negative, an electrical current strung

between them and on top of it a tight-rope walker trying to

balance on a moving wire that isn't really there;

electrical current produces a magnetic field and things are

smashing into the balancing artist, all heavy metal and

grungy eye-liner hitting the figure, mascara running down her face

as fast as I am running away from this girl but we are

co-heads of the same body and our only member is a balancing artist

who doesn't know what she's doing.

