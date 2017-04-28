Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: Achieving Balance Is The Most Important Thing

By Sophia Cannizzaro 1 hour ago
  • Sophia Cannizzaro
    Sophia Cannizzaro
    Courtesy, Susan Reid

Sophia Cannizzaro, 17, of West Glover, writes about the importance of achieving balance and how tricky it can be to get there.

Girl wears black lacy tights with droopy boots,
tongues licking the sidewalk with each step she takes.
Our eyes are positive and negative, an electrical current strung
between them and on top of it a tight-rope walker trying to
balance on a moving wire that isn't really there;
electrical current produces a magnetic field and things are
smashing into the balancing artist, all heavy metal and
grungy eye-liner hitting the figure, mascara running down her face
as fast as I am running away from this girl but we are
co-heads of the same body and our only member is a balancing artist
who doesn't know what she's doing.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Art Hounds: 'Working' Musical, Chamber Singers And Film Slam Awards

By 4 hours ago

A Studs Terkel musical onstage in Middlebury, chamber singers in Lebanon and the student film slam awards in St. Johnsbury.

VPR Cafe: Food Ethics

By Ric Cengeri Oct 27, 2016

Suzanne Podhaizer, a food writer for Seven Days, recently had a picnic with two UVM professors. The two have authored a new book on food ethics. And Podhaizer found herself facing a butter dilemma.

A Tribute To Vermont's Old, Falling-Down Barns

By & Apr 7, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR