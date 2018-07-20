Young Writers Project: 'America'

America, I believe in you,

even though I should perhaps not.

You repeat the same mistakes

over and over again,

so much so that these mistakes

have become the norm for you.

Still, I yearn for you to do better –

even as history tells me you cannot.

Perhaps this latest mistake of yours

is not a step away from your path

as much as a reflection

of what you have always been.

Still, I worry for you.

I’m telling you that you can

and must do better.

Your ideals have become

a consolation to me,

even as you so fervently reject them,

spurning the huddled and poor

from your shores.

You turn your back on them,

caging them –

tearing families apart.

And I don’t know what to say,

because this is a mistake

you’ve made before.

You said you learned though.

You promised you had.

I believed you.

I really, truly did.

But now that you’ve done this,

what other judgment can I have

other than that you have not truly learned?

Perhaps you never will.

And yet still,

America,

I believe in you.



