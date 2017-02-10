Young Writers Project: 'Beautiful Person'

I hate being a deep thinker, but at the same time it’s a blessing. Sometimes I care so much for people. This can go anywhere from a family member, close friend, to even somebody I don’t talk to regularly. Today, I’m going to talk about someone that I don’t talk to regularly, someone I don't know very well. When you’re in school you’re surrounded by tons of people, right? You have to admit that there are some people that will always stick out to you, no matter what. Sometimes you don’t even understand why, they just do.

I didn’t get to know this person until last year. He was one of those troubled souls who was always quite beautiful in all the right ways. Whenever he laughed or started speaking I’d stop to listen or see what he was doing. He could easily be anyone’s friend, brother or companion. I always knew he was trustworthy. I could sense it. He gave good vibes all around, not to just me but to everybody he talked to, whether he realized it or not. He was always outgoing, funny and adventurous.

A day ago, everyone kept hugging him and his eyes were red and teary. I was concerned but didn’t know how to approach him. I didn’t want to intrude if it was something personal. I kept seeing this happen all day long. I kept thinking about it, but I was quiet. Toward the end of the day my friend and I went up to him and had a conversation with him. He told us that he was leaving our school to go somewhere else and start a new journey. He wasn’t moving; he was just switching schools. I felt bad, he was someone that I respected in the program and seeing him always made me feel better. He was always uplifting from the dumb stuff he’d pull, or just his positivity and beautiful outlook on the world. I love people like that. People who see such beauty and can turn everything into a positive. I always thought he made my experience at school 10 times better. He was one of the most supportive people there.

Today, after advisory he gave the group his senior speech since he was leaving a little earlier than the rest of us. I could tell he was giving his all to hold back the tears. That’s the thing about me, I feel so much for people. I can tell when they’re feeling something. I can always put myself in someone’s shoes. It can be a good thing or a bad thing. Anyway, his speech was beautiful and if he didn’t cry, I definitely made up for it. I tried really hard not to because I hate crying in front of people. I’ve made fits about not becoming close to anyone in this program since I’m graduating this year and that I don’t talk to any of them outside of school, but I guess the truth is, I’m closer to these people than I realize and I’ve always had a soft spot for everyone individually.

After he was done his speech, I tried really hard not to look at him because I knew I’d cry even more. It was time for lunch and everyone was clearing out of the room so I went over to him to give him a hug because you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see someone. We said that we’d miss one another. I told him that he can always talk to me on Facebook. I guess I didn’t realize how much of an impact he made on me, or for anyone in my program for that matter. Even though he’s leaving, I wish him the best of luck and for everyone figuring out their path. I’m forever grateful that I got to know him. He’s changed my mindset in the best way.

