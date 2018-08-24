Young Writers Project: 'A Celestial Body Of My Own'

I.

He told me to stop being an atheist.

He acted as if my tortured soul

couldn’t be salvaged unless I repented

and believed wholly in something larger.

He looked at me with sad eyes

and begged me to believe,

with my broken hands in his.

I remember turning away.

II.

It’s not that I was worthless,

I just found it hard to bring myself

to give credit to something else out there.

My successes were mine to claim,

to flaunt and love.

My failures were mine to accept,

to acknowledge and internalize.

I refused to credit something else

with my own growth and progress.

III.

I broke open my ribs,

split them clean in half at the sternum

and scooped out every last piece of me

with open hands.

He only realized what I truly meant

when I showed him

my bare beating heart.

I remember him turning away.

IV.

I didn’t know how to love myself,

but I knew I was the only

governing body that could control

my life and its outcomes.

He shook his head in disappointment

and walked the other way.

V.

I love myself as a god.

Nothing can change that.

