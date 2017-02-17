Young Writers Project: 'A Chance'

We have been told to give Trump a chance.

We have been to told not to judge based on the past.

We have been told to wait before we judge.

We have been told, "You're just holding a grudge."

Well, I have given him a chance.

And I have tried to ignore the past.

And he has responded with banning religions.

He has responded by ignoring the court's decision.

So why should I give him a chance

When he has dismissed people with just a passing glance,

When he is so clearly intent on taking us back,

Back, back, back way into the past?

I have given him chance after chance.

But I am done giving him chances.

I am done ignoring his stances.

I am unsure of exactly what the future holds.

I am unsure if it will be as bad as what was foretold.

But I know that he has no grace or tact.

And I know the true meaning of "alternative facts."

But we must also not let ourselves lose our tact.

We must always stay aware of what is and isn’t fact.

It is very easy to jump and argue with hate.

But we must not let what we say be a waste.

It is very easy to wait in comfortable silence.

But we must not just sit and be compliant.

It is so very easy to take up violence.

But we must never make others silent.

I am done giving him chances,

For he has judged people by passing glances.

But do not let the same become true of you.

Because then I don't know what I'd do.

