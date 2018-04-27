Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Charging My Heart'

By Hazel Civalier 45 minutes ago
  • she recognizes and embraces a beautiful connection – one that exists between her own expression and release through writing, and the love interest both inspiring and distracting her.
    Hazel Civalier writes about the connection that exists between her own writing and the love interest that both inspires and distracts her.
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Abigail Harkness, 16, Shelburne, Vermont

Something is clogging up
the writing part of my brain,

the part with twists and grooves,
like my willowy, grainy cursive,

with my experiences carved in,
and emotions painted like a mural.

The blue magnetic electricity which whizzes between letters,
down through my veins,
and into my key-clicking hands,

dropping words of air and water,
Earth and fire, onto the screen.

This lightning is weakened,
building slowly for weeks,

to release one small poem.

For the electricity now takes a different path,
through the arteries,
to the heart.

I know it's there when you look at me,
and I have to bite my lips to keep from smiling.

Or when you say hello,
and I have to sweep over the surface of your eyes,
to avoid getting lost.

I've only used your name once,
almost yelled it,
almost running.

To me,
it seems you use my name when speaking to me
more than most people,
but that may just be the way you talk to a friend of a friend.

Because I'm someone who grabs a feather
and tries to fly,
all while standing on the ground.

My pencil has come to something I can't write,
so I guess I'll take the long way around.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Young Writers Project
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Hybrid Or Heirloom Or Both?

By Apr 26, 2018
Heirloom tomatoes offer interesting shapes, flavors and colors while hybrid varieties give you disease-resistant and uniform produce. Is one better than another?
tvirbickis/iStock

For many years I've debated about growing hybrid or heirloom tomatoes in our garden. Heirlooms, such as Speckled Roman, Cherokee Purple and Green Zebra, offer interesting plant shapes and colorful fruits with enticing flavors. Hybrids, like Celebrity and Big Beef offer uniformity, disease resistance and productivity. Usually I grow a few of each. Now there are new hybrids available that combine the taste and look of heirlooms with the consistency of a hybrid.

Chad Hollister Band Performs 'Live From The Fort'

By Aug 10, 2017
Watch the Chad Hollister Band's full performance, recorded live at VPR's Studio One in Fort Ethan Allen.
John Billingsley / VPR

For the August edition of Live From The Fort, the Chad Hollister Band perform live from Studio One at the VPR headquarters in Colchester.

Timeline: Nadia and Lili Boulanger

By Feb 6, 2017
U.S. Public Domain

Aaron Copland, Jean Françaix, Elliott Carter, Philip Glass and Quincy Jones; what do all of these musicians have in common? They were all students of Nadia Boulanger. 

Why Is Tape Sticky?

By & 5 hours ago
Coprid / istock

Why is tape sticky? How do erasers erase? We'll tackle arts and crafts in this episode, answering not just those two questions but learning how to make paint out of rocks and spit!! Vermont artist and wildcrafter Nick Neddo joins us with some tips on how to create your own paint and art supplies.