Young Writers Project: 'Colors'

What color would I lose?

I’d lose all colors.

Why?

I would make no distinction between things.

Everything would be the same color.

I wouldn’t see just a bright color

In the midst of darkness.

Everything would be one color.

Apples and oranges would have something similar.

Pigment of your skin would be equal.

Everything would be equal.

Balance would be in control, control of my life.

My life would be in balance.

Unbalanced my life is.

Too many things to juggle.

Feels like I’m a bear on a unicycle

Because I’m about to fall off

And when I fall off I won’t be useful anymore.

They’ll kick me out, throw me out,

Say I’m not good anymore.

I know I’m good.

Just because I’m darker than the rest

Doesn’t mean I can’t ride that unicycle like the rest.

Why does color have to play a role in everything?

If a fruit isn’t the right color, it’s wrong.

If a flag isn’t the right color, it’s wrong.

If people aren’t the right color, that’s wrong.

Why can’t we see everyone as one color, everything as one color?

