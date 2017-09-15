Young Writers Project: 'Daydreaming'

It's an

intrinsic disease,

they told me,

an unfortunate byproduct

of a

non-lucid mind,

a mind of someone

who is discontent

with the real world.

Well,

if that's the case,

I don't mind

being sick.

Because in a world

scarred by dark roads,

dark choices,

it's okay

to look up at the sun

and imagine

happy, little fantasies.



The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections and see visual art and photography from Vermont's young writers and artists. The project is a collaboration organized by Susan Reid at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.