Young Writers Project: 'Daydreaming'

It's an
intrinsic disease,
they told me,
an unfortunate byproduct
of a
non-lucid mind,
a mind of someone
who is discontent
with the real world.
Well,
if that's the case,
I don't mind
being sick.
Because in a world
scarred by dark roads,
dark choices,
it's okay
to look up at the sun
and imagine
happy, little fantasies.
The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections and see visual art and photography from Vermont's young writers and artists. The project is a collaboration organized by Susan Reid at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.