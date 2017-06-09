Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Dear Dad'

  • Elizabeth Hardt is 17 and lives in Canaan, N.H. She wrote a letter of appreciation to her father, reminding him of funny and loving moments they've shared.
    Elizabeth Hardt is 17 and lives in Canaan, N.H. She wrote a letter of appreciation to her father, reminding him of funny and loving moments they've shared.
    Susan Reid, courtesy

I’m sitting here at the dining room table and trying to write you a poem.
We’re leaving tomorrow on vacation together, which I guess would be envious to some.

I was going to copy a Langston Hughes or maybe a Silverstein or Donne,
but then I thought, “Hey, I’m 16!” and figured that I should write one.
What could I say except that I love you and to remind you of things that we’ve done?
Like living in Chicago, eating ice cream on a muddy field,
and watching the geese on the pond.
And walking to the library, you singing a song, and me grudgingly joining in.
You carried me on your shoulders all the way home and taught me how wrong it is to sin.
Perhaps I could write about washing the car with you when we still lived in Chicago,
and here in New Hampshire when Sebastian handed you a toothpaste-filled Oreo.
I remember those days tediously picking rocks out of our lawn,
knowing you would protect me from the bees by saying, “Be gone!”
Maybe I should turn this into a sort of essay,
my topic being love and how you show it to me every day.
Like all the times you held me close when I was hurt.
from crushes on boys all the way to sharp rocks in the dirt.
Then, perhaps, I would move on to roller-skating, for how could we forget that?
You had to drag me along the first time and now I want to go back.
You taught me to blade, you showed me the way.
(Though when I crash into walls, people shout, “Mayday!”)
And as I look back now through my sixteen years,
at all the times you wiped away my tears,
and taught me to pray,
and enjoy every day…
...I thank God that you are in my life,
with me through all joy and strife.
And of you every day I grow fonder.

Love, your ever-adoring daughter.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Using Classic Theater Warm-Up Games To Develop Communication Skills

By 21 hours ago
By practicing skits and playing theater games, students from The Bridging Program at CCS learn advocacy and decision-making.
Emily Anderson, courtesy

Classic theater warm-up games like, 'Zip, Zap, Zop!' can help teach focus and teamwork in a fun way. And recently, Emily Anderson has been borrowing these techniques with a unique group of young adult students.

'Immersing One's Self In History': Exploring The Inn At Shelburne Farms

By & Jun 5, 2017
Shelburne House is located at Shelburne Farms and is one element of the property explored in Glenn Suokko's new book, "Shelburne Farms: House, Gardens, Farm, and Barns."
Glenn Suokko, Courtesy

In the late 19th century, Dr. William Seward Webb and his wife, Lila Vanderbilt Webb, built an estate on the shores of Lake Champlain. A new book dives into the history of that estate, which became Shelburne Farms.

New Documentary Goes Behind The Scenes Of Dartmouth Students And N.H. Inmates' Performance Showcase

By Jun 5, 2017
A panel of women behind the documentary "It's Criminal" takes questions from audience members. The panel included Dartmouth professors, students, formerly incarcerated women and the filmmaker.
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

At the White River Indie Festival over the weekend audiences watched the local debut of a documentary that follows a Dartmouth College class working with incarcerated women from Sullivan County, New Hampshire.

A Tribute To Vermont's Old, Falling-Down Barns

By & Apr 7, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR