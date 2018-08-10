Young Writers Project: 'Dublin'

Seagulls cry for the ocean,

wings flapping,

bodies soaring

through the smoky,

salty air.

A rare bit of sunlight

bursts through the windows,

spilling

like a stream

and flooding its banks.

My pen

is tapping on the coffee cup,

cutting through the

distant voices

of the cafe

and the silence of our table.

I’ve never felt

lonely like this before,

here in a room full of

half-strangers.

I remember

that I chose to be here.

My stomach is

a pit of nerves

and my head is pounding.

A single thought

reverberates –

maybe this was a mistake.

But as I panic,

the flowers in the window box

drift lazily in the breeze.

The sun shines.

The world

isn’t on fire.

And I know

it’s not a mistake.

