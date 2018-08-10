Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Dublin'

By Courtney McDermott 45 minutes ago
  • Charlotte, Vermont, writer Courtney McDermott wrote about her two weeks spent in Ireland for this week's Young Writers Project selection.
    Charlotte, Vermont, writer Courtney McDermott wrote about her two weeks spent in Ireland for this week's Young Writers Project selection.
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Madi Cohen, 16, Jericho, Vermont

Seagulls cry for the ocean,
wings flapping,
bodies soaring
through the smoky,
salty air.

A rare bit of sunlight
bursts through the windows,
spilling
like a stream
and flooding its banks.
My pen
is tapping on the coffee cup,
cutting through the
distant voices
of the cafe
and the silence of our table.
I’ve never felt
lonely like this before,
here in a room full of
half-strangers.
I remember
that I chose to be here.
My stomach is
a pit of nerves
and my head is pounding.
A single thought
reverberates –
maybe this was a mistake.
But as I panic,
the flowers in the window box
drift lazily in the breeze.
The sun shines.
The world
isn’t on fire.
And I know
it’s not a mistake.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Slayton: McCarthy Era In Vermont

By Aug 8, 2018
AP


We like to think of Vermont as an honest, open-hearted place. Would national politics ever cloud or distort that? Perish the thought!

A Brief History Of Vermont Road Names

By , & Aug 3, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

You know the feeling. You’re driving along, somewhere in Vermont, and you turn onto a road with an intriguing name. And you wonder where it came from.

Young Writers Project: 'Tangled Roots'

By Maddie Crowne Aug 3, 2018
Weybridge writer Maddie Crowne expresses that heartbreak occurs even when platonic and mutual.
YWP Photo Library, painting by Ada Shookenhuff, 13, Bakersfield

When two trees surface
into the wrenching winds,
the longing currents and
the undeniable horrors
that cannot be avoided,