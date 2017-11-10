Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Dyslexia'

By Narges Anzali 1 hour ago
  • Young Writers Project Photo Library, photo illustration by Alexa Dally, Essex Junction

The letters
drift off the page and
twist themselves into tiny
balls of confusion,
tripping over each other
and swirling into spirals.

I squint in frustration at
the page in the book I’m
trying to read.
Nothing makes sense;
the story doesn’t seem to
captivate me as much as they captivate
my classmates,
all staring at their books,
mouthing the words to themselves
as they get lost in their
own world, that seems
so much better than this one.
But I have no access to that golden world,
for it has high silver gates, and
every time I try to open them they seem
to refuse, jamming and
finding some way to not let me in.
I look around the classroom one more time
and sigh, giving up on
books for a long time after that,
all my life wondering,
what would have happened if the silver gates had opened?
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Young Writers Project: 'Who Are We?'

By Gianluca Audia Nov 3, 2017
Gianluca Audia, 12, of Hanover, N.H., writes about divisions and how we perceive ourselves.
'Throwing Leaves' by Alexandra Contreras-Montesano/Young Writers Project Photo Library

I am who I am,
But, truly, who are we?
I am a human down to a milligram;
We are living beings like a tree.

We all have similar physical features.
We share the world and nature,
Yet we look at ourselves as different creatures
As if we are divided by a great glacier.

Who we truly are is defined by the inside.
Our personality makes us significant.
This is what should make the great divide,
What might separate us as different.
It should not depend on a face.
This we all must embrace.

VPR Cafe: The Affection And Antipathy For Pumpkin Spice

By 6 hours ago
The flavor of pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year, but not everyone is a fan.
Suzanne Podhaizer / Seven Days

Pumpkin and nutmeg and cinnamon, oh boy! Pumpkin spice season is exploding once again with all types of foods and drinks embracing the flavor, like pies, pasta dishes, lattes and more. But maybe your reaction to these seasonal seasonings is, oh no!

Art Hounds: Ralphie On Stage, A Woodwind Trio And Northern Flyer

By 6 hours ago
Northern Flyer plays bluegrass at the Old Brick Church in Williston on Friday night.
Lauren Stagnitti

A full list of arts events guaranteed not to shoot your eye out! See 'A Christmas Story: The Musical' in Burlington, take in some bluegrass and folk acts in Williston and Westford, and Bach arias fill the air and poets speak out in Montpelier.