Young Writers Project: 'Dyslexia'

The letters

drift off the page and

twist themselves into tiny

balls of confusion,

tripping over each other

and swirling into spirals.

I squint in frustration at

the page in the book I’m

trying to read.

Nothing makes sense;

the story doesn’t seem to

captivate me as much as they captivate

my classmates,

all staring at their books,

mouthing the words to themselves

as they get lost in their

own world, that seems

so much better than this one.

But I have no access to that golden world,

for it has high silver gates, and

every time I try to open them they seem

to refuse, jamming and

finding some way to not let me in.

I look around the classroom one more time

and sigh, giving up on

books for a long time after that,

all my life wondering,

what would have happened if the silver gates had opened?

