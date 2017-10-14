Young Writers Project: 'Eclipsed'

I spent most of today

Floating up in space,

My head in the clouds,

My heart in the air.

I kissed a solar eclipse

Right on the lips,

A secret that only we

And the stars could share.

I spent most of tonight

Fighting back my tears

Because after a long day without caring

I'm left with my fears

And I just don't know

How I can live

With the weight of the world

Resting on my shoulders.

Because I'm a sunrise dressed as dust.

I'm a moth drawn hopelessly to a flame.

I'm an iron soul, covered in rust

And I've only got myself to blame

Because you and I used to be us

Back when I used to laugh and dance in the rain.

Now I'm afraid to go outside

Because even slight movements bring me pain.

I would fancy myself a great explorer

But now I'm only filled with regret.

What didn't I see? What could I have done?

So I take myself back to the night we met.

We sailed over seas.

We traveled wide and far.

We flew over the moon.

We even touched the stars.

We lost ourselves in the moments

That brought us together

And we promised that we would stay like that,

Exploring the world and each other.

I came to know you like my own hometown,

Every street, every thought, every smell,

Everything was consumed by you

And maybe I'm crazy, or sick or unwell,

But I swear you used to feel that way too.

After my travels, coming home feels different,

After all that I've been through.

They built a new bridge,

Paved a new one-way street.

There's a statue in the park

Where there didn't used to be.

You aren't my home anymore.

In my absence, we've both changed.

I'll have to go out and find a new one.

We'll go our separate ways.

I'll build my house aboard a ship

And I'll sail off to space.

And even though you're gone,

For you, I'll reserve a special place

In my heart, in my soul,

In my darkest of days

As I travel miles and leagues

To new horizons, far away.

It's night for me; it's dark,

But for you it's a sunny day.

Living in different hemispheres,

We still love each other in our own way,

The way seconds love hours,

And the way September loves May,

The way silence loves sound,

And the way back roads love the highway.

Despite our differences we coexist

Because without each other, we'd both fall away.

So I hope that everything is good with you.

I hope that everything is great.

I hope that you're feeling well

Or at least feeling okay.

I wish you the best, I hope you know

In making a mess of the thing you don't

In wasting time and loving deeply

Of practicing ways to say how you're feeling.

I hope that you've found someone better,

Someone who you'll never have to say goodbye to.

But I wanted you to know that I miss you a lot

And a part of me hopes that you miss me, too.