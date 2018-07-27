Young Writers Project: 'Flamingo'

Sagging,

the age-old yet new

flamingo would be half dead

if it were alive.

Dug into the half-live

ground, it stands like

a beach ball

in a deflated summer,

or maybe an inflated winter.

It is hard to tell, falling

through sideways history.

I stood on the tattered

concrete and the painted-over grass

of old England or new Florida,

wondering if any young Alice

wielded the queen’s

mallet when the lawn was croquet-

trimmed enough to

put through – to cut through

the maze of white and red and black

blood dried up –

Wondering if any old

Alice has sat inside desiccating,

pouring emptiness

into a tea cup stained

by the dregs of

evaporated mercury.

Everything here is

a plastic, sagging

faded-pink only

held up by the metal

of bad knees.

