Young Writers Project: 'Flamingo'

Sagging,
the age-old yet new
flamingo would be half dead
if it were alive.
Dug into the half-live
ground, it stands like
a beach ball
in a deflated summer,
or maybe an inflated winter.
It is hard to tell, falling
through sideways history.
I stood on the tattered
concrete and the painted-over grass
of old England or new Florida,
wondering if any young Alice
wielded the queen’s
mallet when the lawn was croquet-
trimmed enough to
put through – to cut through
the maze of white and red and black
blood dried up –
Wondering if any old
Alice has sat inside desiccating,
pouring emptiness
into a tea cup stained
by the dregs of
evaporated mercury.
Everything here is
a plastic, sagging
faded-pink only
held up by the metal
of bad knees.
