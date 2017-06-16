Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Her'

By Eva Rawlings 18 seconds ago
  • Eva Rawlings, a rising senior from South Burlington, writes about triumphing over an eating disorder and finally feeling free. She read this piece at Poem City in Montpelier in April.
    Eva Rawlings, a rising senior from South Burlington, writes about triumphing over an eating disorder and finally feeling free. She read this piece at Poem City in Montpelier in April.
    Susan Reid, courtesy

Look at her scars, they are not mine.
Wrists smell of blood, and of perfume and wine.
It stings me to think how one’s eyes get so cold,
Wrinkles her brow, makes her look far too old.

Watch as her friends try to help but they pry,
So she pushes them out just to make herself cry.
Tosses her pizza, her soup down the drain,
The thought of one bite she believes is her bane.
 
This girl is so lonely, sleeping all day,
I wish I could tell her she’s wasting away!
That things will get better, as everyone said,
That the tear spots won’t stain on the side of her bed.
 
There will be a day that she’ll sleep without wails,
That some day her cheeks will not look quite so pale.
When her limbs feel so weak, mind too sick to go on,
I wish she would know that it soon will be gone.
 
That she will find someone who wants her to eat,
Who won’t be repulsed when they go to the beach.
That one day the panic, the worry and fear,
He will talk over, only his voice she'll hear.
 
The scars and the tears and the ribs poking out,
I couldn’t be that, I mean, look at me now!
Because now my mind is so wonderfully free,
I just can’t believe that that girl once was me.
 

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

In New Novel, Author Jeffrey Lent Explores Lasting Impact Of WWII On A Vermont Family

By Jun 12, 2017
"Before We Sleep" author Jeffrey Lent says he's fascinated by history and how it shapes the present day.
Jack Rowell, courtesy

In his latest novel, Before We Sleep, Vermont author Jeffrey Lent tells the story of how one man's experience serving in World War II shapes not only his life, but that of his wife and daughter. Lent spoke with Vermont Edition about his writing process and why stories from the past preoccupy him.

Young Writers Project: 'Dear Dad'

Susan Reid, courtesy

I’m sitting here at the dining room table and trying to write you a poem.
We’re leaving tomorrow on vacation together, which I guess would be envious to some.

Art Hounds: Celebrating Philo Records And Watercolors In The Big Red Barn

By Jun 8, 2017
Gary Glade, courtesy

VPR's Art Hounds have suggested an art benefit, a watercolor exhibition and a celebration of a local record label.