Young Writers Project: I Believe

I believe hard work gets you

somewhere in life, even though it may

not be the place you want to be. I believe

somewhere is better than nowhere but

nowhere is such a wonderful place so it

shouldn’t be neglected as an option. I believe the

last thing I always say to my parents is,

“Love you!” just in case they forgot. I’m

always scared they’ll forget. I believe in

taking things for granted and forgetting

how good things are until they aren’t anymore.

I believe in words and the impact they have

so I want my words to

be the ones I want to be remembered and

not ones I regret. I most definitely believe in regret.

I believe in its power and the ways it snatches you up and

twirls you in misery until the world

is a blur of nothingness. Sometimes I believe in magic.

Sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I wonder if believing

in magic is what magic is. Most days that’s not enough.

When I was a kid, I believed, after watching a

movie, climbing beneath

my blankets would get me somewhere...anywhere.

Maybe even Narnia. I didn’t have a wardrobe

growing up. I wish simply believing

is how anyone can go anywhere; how I can

go anywhere and do anything. Unfortunately

that’s not how real life works. Now

I believe hard work can get you

somewhere in life, even though it may

not be the place you want to be. I believe

somewhere is better than nowhere but

nowhere is such a wonderful place. Some

days I long for nowhere and I wonder if

believing is enough to get there.