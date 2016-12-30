Young Writers Project: I Believe

I believe hard work gets you
somewhere in life, even though it may
not be the place you want to be. I believe
somewhere is better than nowhere but
nowhere is such a wonderful place so it
shouldn’t be neglected as an option. I believe the
last thing I always say to my parents is,
“Love you!” just in case they forgot. I’m
always scared they’ll forget. I believe in
taking things for granted and forgetting
how good things are until they aren’t anymore.
I believe in words and the impact they have
so I want my words to
be the ones I want to be remembered and
not ones I regret. I most definitely believe in regret.
I believe in its power and the ways it snatches you up and
twirls you in misery until the world
is a blur of nothingness. Sometimes I believe in magic.
Sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I wonder if believing
in magic is what magic is. Most days that’s not enough.
When I was a kid, I believed, after watching a
movie, climbing beneath
my blankets would get me somewhere...anywhere.
Maybe even Narnia. I didn’t have a wardrobe
growing up. I wish simply believing
is how anyone can go anywhere; how I can
go anywhere and do anything. Unfortunately
that’s not how real life works. Now
I believe hard work can get you
somewhere in life, even though it may
not be the place you want to be. I believe
somewhere is better than nowhere but
nowhere is such a wonderful place. Some
days I long for nowhere and I wonder if
believing is enough to get there.