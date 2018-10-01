Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'If I Could Fold The World'

By Sophie Usherwood 42 minutes ago
  • Writer Sophie Usherwood from Hanover, NH, meditates on the creation of origami flowers, relating the handiwork back to a bigger personal picture: her desire to help the world with her own nurturing touch.
    Writer Sophie Usherwood from Hanover, NH, meditates on the creation of origami flowers, relating the handiwork back to a bigger personal picture: her desire to help the world with her own nurturing touch.
    Photo by Sophie Usherwood, 15, Hanover, NH / YWP Photo Library

Once I folded an origami rose,
with layers of curled petals spiraling,
gently leaning back in the sun,
wrapping in close to itself.

Imagine if I could stretch my arms
and reach, miles and miles,
grasping the North Pole with one hand,
the South Pole with the other,
folding the northern tip of Canada
down to the equator.

People would dance,
arms curled around each other.
The world would gently lean back
toward the sun.
The world would wrap people in,
close to itself.
If only I knew how.

The instructions are not
folded away in a drawer,
hidden among layers of paper.
Leaning back into my imagination’s fire,
I must find my own way
to wrap my hands close around the idea
that will let me fold the world.

Tags: 
Young Writers Project
Arts & Culture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Young Writers Project: 'Women, Stand Up'

By Jillian Sherwin Sep 23, 2018
North Rochester’s Jillian Sherwin seems to shout from the rooftops; she does not mince words in addressing the necessity of feminism.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Anna Doucet, 14, Bristol, Vermont

At camp we play a game called
“Women, Stand Up.”
We stand up for what we’ve accomplished.
We stand up for when we’ve been hurt.
And we stand up for our truth.

'Good Rosie!' Author, Illustrator And Canine Inspiration Wow Kids At Burlington Event

By Sep 25, 2018
Illustrator Harry Bliss, his dog Penny, author Kate DiCamillo and The Flying Pig Bookstore owner Elizabeth Bluemle pose at The Film House, in Burlington. All three (humans) happen to be creators of picture books about dogs, published by Candlewick Press.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Over the weekend, a crowd of picture book fans got a chance to meet award-winning author Kate DiCamillo and illustrator Harry Bliss, a part-time Burlington resident. Attendees also got to know one of the furry, four-legged inspirations for the duo's new picture book.

999 Songs Out Of 1,000: Quechee Songwriter Challenge Strikes A Chord

By & Sep 24, 2018
Dan Weintraub of Quechee is on day 999 of his self-imposed challenge to write a new song a day for 1,000 days in a row.
Dan Weintraub, courtesy

Sipping a cup of coffee. Floating down a river. Laundry detergent. Song lyrics can capture memories of relaxing mornings, summer adventures or even mundane daily duties. Writing lyrics like these are now very familiar to Dan Weintraub, a Quechee-based singer/songwriter, as he nears the end of a unique songwriting challenge: writing a song per day for 1,000 days