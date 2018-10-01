Young Writers Project: 'If I Could Fold The World'

Once I folded an origami rose,

with layers of curled petals spiraling,

gently leaning back in the sun,

wrapping in close to itself.

Imagine if I could stretch my arms

and reach, miles and miles,

grasping the North Pole with one hand,

the South Pole with the other,

folding the northern tip of Canada

down to the equator.

People would dance,

arms curled around each other.

The world would gently lean back

toward the sun.

The world would wrap people in,

close to itself.

If only I knew how.

The instructions are not

folded away in a drawer,

hidden among layers of paper.

Leaning back into my imagination’s fire,

I must find my own way

to wrap my hands close around the idea

that will let me fold the world.