Young Writers Project: 'That Kind Of Writing'

I want

to write.

No, not like that,

silly –

not the little

dizzy

scribbles

that pass for

a grade.

The first

winter snow

out the window

kind of writing.

The sniff

of green

kind of writing.

The spray of

the waterfall

over the cliffs

kind of writing.

When you

speak words

those people

will

listen to,

not

just hear.

The kind

of writing

that leaves

a sprig

of imagination

to grow.

The kind that

bubbles up inside

you

and you're brimming

too full to the top

and it seeps out of your skin

and your hands

and it gushes out of your fingers.

I want to

write

the future

and the present

and the past

and what matters.

I want to write

the colors of the rainbow

and the birds in a V on the

autumn wind

and the crackling

of a fire in the woods

and how writing is supposed to be.

I want to write

understanding.

I want to write without

edits and

mistakes

and drawbacks

and spelling

and standards.

I want to write.

Now do you get it, silly you?



