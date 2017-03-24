Related Program: 
Young Writers Project: 'A Little Girl'

By Iris Robert 34 minutes ago
  Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington is featured in the 'Young Writers Project.'
    Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington is featured in the 'Young Writers Project.'
    Lia Chien

Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington is in 7th grade. She writes about the dreams of a little girl who believes she can fly, and then, in crashing, she picks herself up and learns something about herself – about recovery and her own strength.

When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
I would stand up and twirl,
Flying way up high,
My tippity fingers
Touching the endless blue sky.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
I would stand up and rescue the helpless,
Save the endangered,
My tippity fingers,
Touching the endless blue sky.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
Then I came crashing down,
Causing everything around me to shatter.
I stayed for a while, recovering from my fall.
Then I stood up, suddenly quite tall.
I dusted myself, and then I began to fly.
Without closing my eyes or pretending,
I simply started to fly
Until my tippity fingers
Touched the infinite blue sky.
When I was a little girl,
I learned how to fly.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.
 

