Young Writers Project: 'A Little Girl'

Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington is in 7th grade. She writes about the dreams of a little girl who believes she can fly, and then, in crashing, she picks herself up and learns something about herself – about recovery and her own strength.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
I would stand up and twirl,
Flying way up high,
My tippity fingers
Touching the endless blue sky.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
I would stand up and rescue the helpless,
Save the endangered,
My tippity fingers,
Touching the endless blue sky.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
Then I came crashing down,
Causing everything around me to shatter.
I stayed for a while, recovering from my fall.
Then I stood up, suddenly quite tall.
I dusted myself, and then I began to fly.
Without closing my eyes or pretending,
I simply started to fly
Until my tippity fingers
Touched the infinite blue sky.
When I was a little girl,
I learned how to fly.
The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.