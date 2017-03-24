Young Writers Project: 'A Little Girl'

Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington is in 7th grade. She writes about the dreams of a little girl who believes she can fly, and then, in crashing, she picks herself up and learns something about herself – about recovery and her own strength.

When I was a little girl

I thought I could fly.

I would stand up and twirl,

Flying way up high,

My tippity fingers

Touching the endless blue sky.

When I was a little girl

I thought I could fly.

I would stand up and rescue the helpless,

Save the endangered,

My tippity fingers,

Touching the endless blue sky.

When I was a little girl

I thought I could fly.

Then I came crashing down,

Causing everything around me to shatter.

I stayed for a while, recovering from my fall.

Then I stood up, suddenly quite tall.

I dusted myself, and then I began to fly.

Without closing my eyes or pretending,

I simply started to fly

Until my tippity fingers

Touched the infinite blue sky.

When I was a little girl,

I learned how to fly.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

