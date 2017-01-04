Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: Mi Nombre

By Briggs Heffernan 3 minutes ago
  • Briggs Heffernan, a senior at Oxbox High School in Bradford, writes about his name in "Mi Nombre."
Briggs. That’s my mother’s maiden name. It is also my first name. It’s a strange name, often mistaken.

It is not Bryce, Brig, Brick, Bridge, Bricks — or even Prince, as one old man misheard.

This was one of many choices for my name. Most were nearly as strange, though I still would have preferred nearly all of them: Ronan, Cadmium, Van, Rory and one of my dad’s favorites — Boy.

But my great-grandmother had a dream before my birth that I would be Briggs, and so it was.

I don’t like my name. It doesn’t fit me.

But as the Bard would say, “A Briggs by any other name would still be a fool.”

