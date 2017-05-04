Young Writers Project: A Mother's Love

Abby Simmons, a high school junior from St. Albans, writes about the incredible power of a mother’s love.

She loves like water

Beneath our feet

Above our heads

Coursing through our bodies.

Ever present.

Her love shines

Like the warm sun above,

Touching all those

On this side of the earth.

Radiant.

In her soul,

Lies an endless mine

Full of passion

That will never run out.

Because of her great love,

She will search lands far away

And when she cannot find

What her loved one desires

She becomes it.

