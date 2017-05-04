Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: A Mother's Love

By Abby Simmons 32 minutes ago
  • Abby Simmons
    Abby Simmons
    Courtesy, Susan Reid

Abby Simmons, a high school junior from St. Albans, writes about the incredible power of a mother’s love.

She loves like water
Beneath our feet
Above our heads
Coursing through our bodies.
Ever present.

Her love shines
Like the warm sun above,
Touching all those
On this side of the earth.
Radiant.

In her soul,
Lies an endless mine
Full of passion
That will never run out.

Because of her great love,
She will search lands far away
And when she cannot find
What her loved one desires
She becomes it.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

