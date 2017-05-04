Young Writers Project: A Mother's Love

Abby Simmons, a high school junior from St. Albans, writes about the incredible power of a mother’s love.
She loves like water
Beneath our feet
Above our heads
Coursing through our bodies.
Ever present.
Her love shines
Like the warm sun above,
Touching all those
On this side of the earth.
Radiant.
In her soul,
Lies an endless mine
Full of passion
That will never run out.
Because of her great love,
She will search lands far away
And when she cannot find
What her loved one desires
She becomes it.
