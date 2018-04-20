Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Nightmare'

By Rae Earley 1 hour ago
  • Burlington writer Rae Earley reflects on a false vision from a nightmare and the emotions she cycles through upon wakening.
    Burlington writer Rae Earley reflects on a false vision from a nightmare and the emotions she cycles through upon wakening.
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Alyson Katon, Essex Junction, Vermont

I always thought that a nightmare had to be a dream provoking fear in someone. But I now know that that is not true. A nightmare can be any unpleasant or distressing dream that causes anger, grief or fear. That night when I woke up with my pillow wet, my cheeks dampened with salty tears and my eyes red not only from sleep, I knew I had had a nightmare. And not just any nightmare – a deep, powerful one that stirred up a whole storm of emotions.

     That same morning when I kept tearing up at breakfast and in the bathroom while getting ready for school, and when I couldn't focus very well in school, I knew it. It was as bad as I had thought in my dream.
     Fear manifests itself differently in different people. It can cause the fight or flight response, or completely shut a person down. But prompted by another emotion, it can cause the victim to act in another way. Experiencing both grief and fear impelled me to act in another way during my dream.
     Ever since I was a little kid, I have had the fear of being left behind. I guess you could say that I have abandonment issues. I suppose it comes from the fact that I was adopted, and in order for me to be eligible for adoption, I had to be abandoned by my biological parents. I don't know, it's just a theory.
     In my dream, I had two brothers, one older and one younger. I don't have any siblings in real life, but I frequently have dreams of having a brother, specifically an older one. In my dream, the older brother was a sophomore in college and the younger brother was in eighth grade. I was playing myself, a senior in high school.
     Somehow, suddenly, my mom died and I began freaking out. The older brother came home from college to stay with us for a few days, but was torn between wanting to go back to college to finish his education or dropping out to support the family. He valued each greatly, and was struggling to weigh which one he valued most. We had no father and no close relatives, and the pressure was mounting on the older brother. All the time and effort and money to get into college would be swept down the drain if he left, but what would happen to us – the younger brother and I – if he left?
     I kept fearing that he would suddenly leave in the night while I was "asleep" (yes, sometimes I experience myself sleeping in my dream while I'm sleeping in real life). It would just be me and the younger brother left to fend for ourselves, and I would have to step it up, drop out of school myself and enter the workforce full time. I pleaded and begged for him to stay, not wanting to be left behind. I cried so hard it hurt. "Don't leave me! Please! Don't leave!"
     I woke up before my brother had made his decision, but I think he was leaning toward staying.
     It does make me worried, in a way – because I have no siblings in real life, and I don't have a father. If something happened to my mom, if she was suddenly no longer in my life, I don't know what I would do. I would have few people to fall onto, and they don't live nearby.
     I finally told my mom about my dream days after I had it, and she assured me that nothing would ever happen. It was good to get it off my chest and have her know. It's still fresh in my mind, that horrible nightmare.
     And granted, there are worse nightmares out there. But this one, to me, is nearly heart-stopping.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Maine Asylum-Seeker Fights For His Right To Poetry

By 21 hours ago

Allan Monga had never given much thought to poetry before last summer, when he arrived in Maine as an asylum-seeker from Zambia.

At the time, he was almost completely alone, living at a teen shelter in Portland and nervous about speaking with anyone in his new country.

"It was really hard for me," says Monga, 19. "I didn't really know anyone. It was hard to trust anyone."

Archaeologists Find Eroding Coastlines Threaten Past as Much as Present

By Apr 18, 2018

New Hampshire’s Seacoast is home to some of the earliest history of European settlers anywhere in the country. Believe it or not, much of that history is still being uncovered.

But now climate change and sea-level rise is adding new urgency to those efforts.

NHPR’s Jason Moon joined a UNH researcher for a hike to see a centuries-old archaeological site that is literally washing away.

Low Trust In Media And What It Means For Democracy

By & Apr 17, 2018
The Rutland Herald was founded in 1794 and is one of the oldest continually published papers in the country.
Nina Keck / VPR File

As charges of "fake news" keep flying, and many local newsrooms continue to dwindle, how much do Americans trust media outlets as sources of information and analysis? We're talking about the state of trust in the news media - both national and local - and how it affects how we form opinions and participate in our democracy. 