Young Writers Project: 'No Poet'

I write poems but I’m no poet.

I’m a teenager,

wandering through an age

where nothing makes sense.

I’m lost in a forest

and hoping beyond hope

that my keyboard

will open up one day –

split right between

the “g” and the “h,”

the “t” and the “y” –

pry itself open like a ribcage

to show me a map.

It hasn’t done that yet,

but maybe this poem

will push it over the edge

if only I pour a little more

of my soul into it.

I write to reflect,

in the desperate hope

that between periods and capitals

I will find the answers

everyone is expecting me to know

in my soul.

I used to wish I could be an author,

writing perfect sentences,

weaving gripping stories,

creating new worlds

to gobble the reader up.

I write poetry because my words

do not fit together.

They have sharp, jagged edges,

teeth that bite

through your ears, or eyes.

I may not feel like a poet,

but I might just be.

It might not mean writing

beautiful rhymes,

or clever word play;

it might simply mean being lost –

and that is definitely me.

