Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'No Poet'

By Isadora Bailly-Hall 14 minutes ago
  • Isadora Bailly-Hall is this week's writer. And while some authors and poets may find that their words flow from them like water, Isadora finds that most must endlessly pry and knead and shape and mold.
    This week's writer finds that while some authors and poets may find that their words flow from them like water, most must endlessly pry and knead and shape and mold.
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Emma Brott, Essex Junction

I write poems but I’m no poet.
I’m a teenager,
wandering through an age
where nothing makes sense.
I’m lost in a forest
and hoping beyond hope
that my keyboard
will open up one day –
split right between
the “g” and the “h,”
the “t” and the “y” –
pry itself open like a ribcage
to show me a map.

It hasn’t done that yet,
but maybe this poem
will push it over the edge
if only I pour a little more
of my soul into it.
I write to reflect,
in the desperate hope
that between periods and capitals
I will find the answers
everyone is expecting me to know
in my soul.
I used to wish I could be an author,
writing perfect sentences,
weaving gripping stories,
creating new worlds
to gobble the reader up.
I write poetry because my words
do not fit together.
They have sharp, jagged edges,
teeth that bite
through your ears, or eyes.
I may not feel like a poet,
but I might just be.
It might not mean writing
beautiful rhymes,
or clever word play;
it might simply mean being lost –
and that is definitely me.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Actor Michael Sommers Has Vermont Roots And A Role In The New Film 'Sorry To Bother You'

By Jul 11, 2018
Actor Michael Sommers smiling
Courtesy

There's a lot of buzz around the new film Sorry To Bother You, directed by Boots Riley and starring Lakeith Stanfield. Among the cast members is Michael Sommers, an actor originally from Middlebury.

Batter Up! Baseball Roundup At The Season's 7th Inning Stretch

By & Jul 9, 2018
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws during the first inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Charlie Riedel / AP

It's been an unpredictable baseball season so far this summer, with the Red Sox and Yankees battling for first place and new measures to speed up the pace of play. Vermont Edition's catches up with the the baseball season from the big leagues to up-and-coming college players with the Vermont Mountaineers.

Abenaki Tribes Celebrate Art And Culture On Church Street

By Jul 7, 2018
Musician Bryan Blanchette performs at an Abenaki festival in Burlington.
Henry Epp / VPR

Abenaki artists, musicians and civic leaders gathered in downtown Burlington Saturday for a celebration of their tribes' history, art and culture.