Young Writers Project: 'This Is Not A Story'

By Julia Shrier 23 minutes ago
  • Shelburne, Vermont, poet Julia Shrier wrote a whimsical work in which a narrator readily admits her story is not one for the books.
    YWP Media Library, photo by Sophia Cannizzaro

Hello reader!
This is not a story.
There are no heroes with powers,
nor evil witches in towers.
So you can leave.
Go. Shoo.
There is nothing here for you.
No damsels telling tales of woe,
nor knights riding
with ladies in tow.

There are no frogs to become princes,
nor huge crabs that pinch.
No matter how hard you wish,
there will be no magical dish.
The dragons aren’t here,
and no funky boats out on the pier.
You are still here?
Still around?
My, your stubbornness does astound!
But there is nothing waiting for you –
no secret treasure,
not even a shoe.
I am tired, go away.
I wish to rest for the day.
What’s that you say?
Do not delay!
For you have got
your own story to tell.
 

Related Content

The Year In Movies: The Good, The Bad And The Streaming

By & Dec 6, 2018
A drive-in movie theater lights up the night in Fairlee. We're talking about the films of 2018.
Rebecca Siegel / flickr

We're talking about the films of 2018 - mostly the triumphs, a few of the misfires - with an emphasis on movies you can see now, either on the big screen or at home via streaming. We'll try to cover all the bases, from Oscar-bait to blockbusters.

Slayton: Koren's Vermont

By Dec 5, 2018
Ed Koren / Button Street Press

At Bear Pond Books recently, in the midst of what passes for a huge crowd in downtown Montpelier, Ed Koren, the New Yorker cartoonist who has lived in Brookfield for decades, was signing copies of his new collection of cartoons.

Ceres Statue Once Again Adorns The Vermont Statehouse's Golden Dome

By Nov 30, 2018
The Vermont Statehouse with the new Ceres statue atop it.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Hundreds of people flocked to the Statehouse Friday to see the goddess of agriculture reclaim her perch atop the golden dome.