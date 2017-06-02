Young Writers Project: 'Ode To The Weight On My Shoulders'

Like Dora I rely on my pack;

It has every little thing I lack.

The fact I forgot during my test

Is in that book next to the rest.

It bares the weight I carry on my shoulder,

Gaining pounds with each year I get older.

It holds my future by worksheet and note,

Each calculation and essay I wrote.

I know this bag always has my back;

It can decipher the codes I cannot crack.

If you seek this help, then be my guest;

My backpack has proven to be the best.

It contains the plethora of binder and folder,

An absolute stun to every beholder.

Now granted, I really don't want to gloat,

Yet there is nothing about these for one to demote.

A backpack is really a nerd's best friend,

Providing the support, a person just can't extend.

