Young Writers Project: 'Ode To The Weight On My Shoulders'

Like Dora I rely on my pack;
It has every little thing I lack.
The fact I forgot during my test
Is in that book next to the rest.
It bares the weight I carry on my shoulder,
Gaining pounds with each year I get older.
It holds my future by worksheet and note,
Each calculation and essay I wrote.
I know this bag always has my back;
It can decipher the codes I cannot crack.
If you seek this help, then be my guest;
My backpack has proven to be the best.
It contains the plethora of binder and folder,
An absolute stun to every beholder.
Now granted, I really don't want to gloat,
Yet there is nothing about these for one to demote.
A backpack is really a nerd's best friend,
Providing the support, a person just can't extend.
