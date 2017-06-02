Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Ode To The Weight On My Shoulders'

By Morgan Biele 57 minutes ago
  • Morgan Biele, a sophomore from Woodstock, writes an appreciation for her school backpack and all the treasures it holds.
    Morgan Biele, a sophomore from Woodstock, writes an appreciation for her school backpack and all the treasures it holds.
    Susan Reid, Courtesy

Like Dora I rely on my pack;
It has every little thing I lack.
The fact I forgot during my test
Is in that book next to the rest.

It bares the weight I carry on my shoulder,
Gaining pounds with each year I get older.
It holds my future by worksheet and note,
Each calculation and essay I wrote.

I know this bag always has my back;
It can decipher the codes I cannot crack.
If you seek this help, then be my guest;
My backpack has proven to be the best.

It contains the plethora of binder and folder,
An absolute stun to every beholder. 
Now granted, I really don't want to gloat,
Yet there is nothing about these for one to demote.

A backpack is really a nerd's best friend,
Providing the support, a person just can't extend.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

 
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Coffin: End Of Hoop Season

By May 31, 2017

The basketball season’s now down to the seemingly endless NBA playoffs, after the nearly endless season. But I look back on another winter of Vermont basketball, the Barre Aud, other high school matchups, and college games at Middlebury, St. Michaels, Norwich, UVM. I’m a junkie.

Get Into The Green: Spring Gardening Show

By & May 30, 2017
Cathy Stanley-Erickson / Flickr

It's our annual spring gardening show! Most parts of Vermont still aren't technically past frost danger, but it's a great time to get into the garden and there are plenty of cold hardy vegetables you might already even be harvesting.

We're joined by gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi.

Kittredge: Decoration Day

By May 26, 2017

Today we observe Memorial Day and I use the word “observe” with intention. We might easily say that we’re “celebrating” Memorial Day and, indeed, that may seem more appropriate. This is the start of summer, the first lifting of the dusty, gritty grill lid, the washing of the deck chairs, the crack of bat on ball, the first dipping of toes in chill mountain streams, the move outside for the duration of the season. After a Vermont winter, it’s certainly something to be celebrated.

In Jordan, One 'Fixer' Helps Foreign Journalists, And Refugees

By Feb 16, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

When I spent a week reporting in Amman, Jordan, on the Syrian refugee crisis, I was able to have remarkably candid interviews with Syrian families and Jordanians. But none of that would have been possible without help from my “fixer.”