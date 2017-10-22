Young Writers Project: 'Old'

I think a lot about fear

and about death,

and I've come to the conclusion

that I'm not afraid of death.

After all, death is nothing.

And there's no point being afraid of nothing,

since you can't exactly do anything about it,

can you?

No,

as much as I dislike the idea

of sliding away into oblivion

and never thinking again,

that's not the bit that frightens me.

What frightens me,

what really frightens me,

is growing old.

Not arthritis and needing hip replacements,

although that's sure to be unpleasant,

and not even just slowly losing my mind.

No,

what really frightens me about old age

is watching that hourglass

of my life

run out,

run slowly out

and knowing that I'm out of time.

Knowing that the end is so close.

I'm afraid of feeling that I've wasted my life,

the only life I've ever been given,

once I grow old.

I know myself well enough

to know I won't be one of those happy old ladies,

the gaga old ones who can't remember their names and don't recognize their relatives

but still live on,

happy in their insanity

or one of those old ladies

who goes on safari when she's eighty

because growing old

just doesn't exist for her until she's gone.

I think I’ll be the kind of old lady who sulks,

too proud to admit that the chances I missed were my fault,

and terrified that I had wasted

the only chance that I got.

Not that I pretend to know

what the point of life is,

except maybe to live a good one.

But what I'm afraid of

is when I'm old

and infirm

and maybe losing my mind

sitting in the quiet study,

cold because you're always cold when you're old,

looking out at the garden

and listening to the deafening roar of silence in my old ears

and thinking,

wait, there's something I'm ...

forgetting.

