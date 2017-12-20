Related Program: 
Young Writers Project: 'Photographs'

By Iris Robert
  Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington says this poem,
    Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington says this poem, "...came from how pictures capture just a fragment of people and the world around them." 
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Gabrielle McKitty, Essex Junction

Oh, the ways that photographs lie.
A millisecond caught
with frozen faces
and lying eyes.

A frame
of a faded memory
yellow, old, and forever stuck
in a moment
where you see
everything but the truth.
The people in snapshots
will always seem
just great!
Perfectly okay!
Those people are quite
talented, in masking
their monsters –
you know, the hungry
terrifying beasts
that rage on and
on inside us.
Instead, you see
the perfect couples,
the silly children,
the carefree teens.
Oh, the ways that photographs lie.

Young Writers Project: 'Self Doubt Can't See At Night'

By Ben Stoll Dec 12, 2017
Ben Stoll, 18, of Georgia, VT, writes about a surprising personal victory when he’s pushed to the limit by a relentless running buddy.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Caleb Dudley, Essex Junction

You wanted to race

in the dark.

I looked at you

with a droopy frown

and eyes filled with disbelief.

Young Writers Project: 'No Longer, Not Yet'

By Anna Phelps Nov 25, 2017
Anna Phelps, 15, of Wolcott writes about the “thick fog of our hearts,” the regrets and confusion of a complicated relationship that ends.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Josina Munson, Essex Junction

Your fingers made ruptures on my heart,
as our feet moved not too fast,
and our minds thought not too slow.
Your hand swings by,
to say a little hi,
but I pull away.

No longer, not yet.

You’re a man on fire,
and I’m a girl of flames.
But I burnt holes into your metaphorical image,
and now you’re waiting,
for your opportunity to do the same.

No longer, not yet.

Young Writers Project: 'Life With Autism'

By Rae Earley Dec 1, 2017
YWP Photo Library, photo by Regan Day, Essex Junction

The autistic mind is a very complex mechanism. Take it from me. I am on the autism spectrum. People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) see, hear, sense, and process the world in completely different ways than neurotypical people.