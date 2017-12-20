Young Writers Project: 'Photographs'

Your fingers made ruptures on my heart,

as our feet moved not too fast,

and our minds thought not too slow.

Your hand swings by,

to say a little hi,

but I pull away.

No longer, not yet.

You’re a man on fire,

and I’m a girl of flames.

But I burnt holes into your metaphorical image,

and now you’re waiting,

for your opportunity to do the same.

No longer, not yet.