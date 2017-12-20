Young Writers Project: 'Photographs'

Oh, the ways that photographs lie.
A millisecond caught
with frozen faces
and lying eyes.
A frame
of a faded memory
yellow, old, and forever stuck
in a moment
where you see
everything but the truth.
The people in snapshots
will always seem
just great!
Perfectly okay!
Those people are quite
talented, in masking
their monsters –
you know, the hungry
terrifying beasts
that rage on and
on inside us.
Instead, you see
the perfect couples,
the silly children,
the carefree teens.
Oh, the ways that photographs lie.