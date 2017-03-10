Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Playing At Higher Ground'

By Caroline Swayze 2 hours ago
  • Caroline Swayze, a sixth grade student at Charlotte Central School, writes about the excitement and nervousness she felt before playing her fiddle at the Higher Ground music venue in South Burlington.
    Caroline Swayze, a sixth grade student at Charlotte Central School, writes about the excitement and nervousness she felt before playing her fiddle at the Higher Ground music venue in South Burlington.
    Courtesy, Susan Reid

I sat in my chair, shaking with nervousness and excitement. I was about to play my fiddle at Higher Ground Music Center in South Burlington.

As the master of ceremonies introduced me, I started to walk up on stage. In the back of my head I heard cheering, but in front, everything was blank. I tried to remember what my friends and family told me, “Imagine that all the audience is in their underpants!”

Nope, I thought, that was just too weird. “Imagine you are just playing in your room and nobody is there.”

That’s impossible; there were more than 50 people in front of me. I tried hard to smile as I sat in front of the mic. I didn’t have the strength to do that now. Maybe if I played one song before, I would feel better.

I glanced at the song list in my hand. I decided not to follow that for now; when I wrote that, I was not nervous at all, just excited that I had this huge opportunity. But now I needed to play my favorite song that would let my stress out. “St. Nick’s” was the perfect song. As I droned on the A string for eight measures, I started to feel better.  

Then I launched into the song. It was pretty fast paced and upbeat so I could only pay attention to the song, not the audience. It sounded really pretty and clear. When I finished the song, I felt so much better, happy even. I made my announcement, launched into another song and I was fine. 

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The project is a collaboration organized by Geoff Gevalt at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Under National Spotlight, Middlebury College Examines Speech Issues

By 21 hours ago

A protest at Middlebury College where students shouted down a controversial conservative speaker last week continues to spark national debate

Vermont Garden Journal: The Spring Beauty, Corydalis

By 23 hours ago
Spring flowerbed in forest.
iStock Photo

If you're looking for a colorful, blooming ground cover for areas under deciduous trees, consider planting Corydalis.

Young Writers Project: 'What We Love About You'

By Elizabeth Magnan Mar 3, 2017
Courtesy, Susan Reid

We’d started talking about hands.

Anna told you that you have

beautiful hands.

You protested,

saying that they were too

old, wrinkly and twisted

to be beautiful.

Anna insisted you, and your hands,

are beautiful.

Uncle John saw the problem:

You didn’t see your worth.

So he suggested we go in

a circle and say

what we love about you.

Anna said she loves your stories.

I said I love your soft, lovable,

huggable personality.

Mom said she loves your strength,

Art Hounds: Design Activism, Women's Film And Carpenters Tribute

By 23 hours ago

Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m., at Burlington City Arts in Burlington: Design Activism: Conversation from the Front Lines of The Opioid Crisis, a conversation on the crisis and how the arts community can respond, suggested by Colleen Clark from Burlington.