Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Plight Of A Speaker, Writer, Typer'

By Lonna Neidig 32 minutes ago
  • Lonna Neidig of St. Albans wrote this week's selection. The St. Albans poet describes the three methods of communication she uses in her life and the mental processes that accompany them.
    Lonna Neidig of St. Albans wrote this week's selection. The St. Albans poet describes the three methods of communication she uses in her life and the mental processes that accompany them.
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Kassidy Mannings, Essex Junction, Vermont

There are three routes from my brain
to get words from myself to someone else.
I can use my voice,
write my thoughts by hand,
or type with the tapping of fingers.

Recalling every last word from my brain
over the past 16, nearly 17, years
has grown to be a nuisance.
There are words buzzing about
like worker bees, droning and drifting,
as if waiting for the next command,
waiting at the queen bee's beck and call.
They bump into one another,
muttering hushed apologies as they hurry along.
From there, the lucky few
tear down through my being
and grab me by the throat.
At times, they jostle me awake
and I cannot help but whisper them to myself,
a feeble attempt to catalog and to remember.
More often than not, they die on my tongue,
dammed up by vocal cords and faltering folds,
because I lack the coordination
to stitch together the pieces
the way I want them at a moment's notice.
I am not a talker.

When that doesn't work,
they line up at attention, soldiers marching,
surveying the land before settling on the front lines,
manifesting in fists and coming out in jagged italics
on crumpled notebook papers.
They come effortlessly, pouring out too fast,
and much like ink, they bleed and spread
until it's all one messy mass,
a splattering marring white bedsheets
or staining callused fingers.
I am not a writer.

More often than not, they zip down interstates,
resting momentarily at my fingertips.
It's a liminal space between here and there,
dancing a fine line between existence and oblivion.
I type faster than I write, but it feels
less permanent and far more fluid,
a process that comes as easy as switching lanes.
They tap along, sailing across smooth roads,
backtracking every now and then if they miss their turn.
Typing comes easiest.

Despite my methods, there is something that still lacks.
I never know what, and it feels as if
I am doomed to remain unsatisfied,
to ponder over each piece again and again
until I have scrutinized it to death,
beaten it with a stick and bludgeoned it black.
There is ink everywhere, there are words choking me –
my fingers cannot stop moving and I cannot stop writing,
despite how everything is colliding in my head.
Thoughts smash into each other in brilliant flashes
and everything is on pause, but also fast-forwarding.

Perhaps that's why I still can't say
exactly
what I want to you.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Albright: Striking A Chord

By 4 hours ago

Short orchestral music selection...

That’s a passage from Intrada, by Ralph Vaughn Williams, performed a few weeks ago by the Northeast Kingdom Community Orchestra.

Fall Book Show

By & Oct 31, 2013
april-mo / Flickr

The trees are bare, the temperature is dropping… it’s perfect weather to curl up with a  good book. We’ll get a few must-read recommendations from this fall's publishing season.

Making It Work (Or Not): The Dynamics Of Adult Kids Living With Their Parents

By & May 30, 2018
The number of adults living with their parents is increasing. We're talking about these living situations and how they can work.
Kwanchai Khammuean / iStock

You might have seen a story making the rounds about a 30-year-old forced by a court to leave his parents' house. It's an oddball example of what is an increasingly common arrangement: adult children living with their parents.

We're talking about reasons people might choose this situation, and how they make it work (or alternatively, ways it can go wrong).