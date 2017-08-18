Young Writers Project: 'Rainbow'

It's happening ever so slow,

Day after day,

They're chipping at our rights,

Wearing them away.

First they came for the protections,

The ones meant to keep us safe,

The ones meant to keep us from discrimination,

Their absence leaving a trail of destruction and hate.

They believe that they can force us back,

Back into that ever so dark closet.

They believe that they can hide the facts,

And we won't call them on it.

But they have gone too far.

They have tried to take away the right to serve.

Don't let them take what’s ours!

Don't let them keep up this nerve.

I know you're frightened;

I know you just want to hide,

But their grip will only tighten,

So we must step out into the light, and confront them.

Cry out for all our sisters, siblings and brothers,

Who have been told they can no longer serve this country that they call home.

Cry out so that we can finally hear each other.

Cry out so that we don't all feel so helpless and alone.

Cry out for those who can't get a wedding cake,

Or adopt a child, or even freely love.

Cry out for those who have to hide to be safe.

Cry out to show them when enough is enough.

Just remember the rainbow on our flag,

And as we huddle together in fear of the gathering storm,

Hold out your hand, and remember before you take your stand,

Standing beside us, you are not, nor will you ever be truly alone.

