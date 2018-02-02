Related Program: 
Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project: 'Schizo'

By Sara Young 6 minutes ago
  • Sara Young, 17, of Sheldon writes about how she wishes she had known a relative before he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
    Sara Young, 17, of Sheldon writes about how she wishes she had known a relative before he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
    YWP Photo Library, photo by Alexandra Contreras-Montesano, Burlington

I wish I had known you
before the darkness crept in,
before the voices whispered,
before the demons lurked in every corner.
Kind, compassionate, caring.
All manner of “C” sounds to describe you then.
They describe you now still,
only changed.
Only not.
It first manifested
ceaseless, complex, cacophonic.
Your diary read, “I can’t take this,”
and you hit your mother with a wrench,
or so you thought.
Meal time was spent on the porch, alone.
Inside the house, siblings laughed.
Inside your head, something laughed, too.
Aunty took one look and said it –
a cruel, careless word.
The word of a trained nurse:
“Schizophrenia.”
Dad was scared to death.
You were three years older than him;
what if he caught the loony gene, too?
Oh God, what if they all did?
A trip to Ohio was supposed to set you straight.
You came back curved and crooked,
babbling about love you found in the woods.
Some beautiful girl in the woods.
They describe it like a rollercoaster.
You go up and up and up,
and just when you’re on the top – clarity!
You crash down faster than you can imagine.
47 years of the same rollercoaster is tiring.
And now:
Your boisterous booming laugh
echoes in Martha’s Kitchen.
A shared joke between you and a friend
nobody else can see.
Society shuns you,
deems you unimportant.
You can’t work, you can’t provide.
You stare at me on the street
and I turn my face away.
I’m sorry.
You did not deserve that.
You are so different.
I’m sorry I was scared.
I didn’t know you then;
I still don’t know you now.
Coughs rack your body.
You have the grin and wide eyes
of someone who has seen too much,
and heard too much,
and felt too much.
I try to piece together what I can.
There’s so much history,
gaps in the stories.
I crave understanding
so I can preserve your memory.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections and see visual art and photography from Vermont's young writers and artists. The project is a collaboration organized by Susan Reid at the Young Writers Project. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Young Writers Project

Related Content

Art Hounds: Love In All Its Forms, Art From Dreams And Chamber Musicians Interpret 'The Iliad'

By 19 hours ago

Our Art Hounds found an exhibit of visual art that explores all kinds of love, a chamber music performance interpreting a Greek classic and a play written by a famous stand-up comedian.

Timeline: What We Leave Behind

By Jan 29, 2018
U.S. Public Domain

When I was in middle school we had a class project of creating a time capsule. We took a metal box and selected pictures, books, slap bracelets – you know – important stuff to be put inside and preserved. I remember caring so much that music be included that I put together a mixed tape, an old cassette filled with popular songs recorded haphazardly off the radio. I can’t recall if we were supposed to return and dig up the capsule or not. For all I know it’s still buried near the back fence on the grounds of Greenwood Middle School.

America Is Having A 'Tom And Daisy' Moment Worthy Of West Egg

By Jan 19, 2018
Joel Ryan / AP

Searching for perspective on today’s national climate of reckless self-interest some historians find an apt comparison in another decade of unparalleled greed and corruption, the so-called “Roaring Twenties."