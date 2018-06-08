Young Writers Project: 'Social Ladder'

She clings,

helpless,

to her rung –

never looking at

those below her,

always gazing up

to where they all want to be:

the rungs that hold

the rich,

perfect,

thin things.

The popular ones.

Her rung is crowded

with all her "friends" clinging to it,

to her.

All they want is to move

up.

They tell themselves they will

be happy there,

at the top.

If they looked, they could see that isn't true.

And she spends

all her energy

trying to climb.

But as soon as she takes a hand off

to reach the next rung,

the whole

ladder

shakes,

and she puts it back on.

“Don't climb,” they whisper to her,

“you won't make it. You could fall.”

“But you can't stay here,” they whisper to her,

“you'll never be happy.

You can only be happy at the top.

You need to be at the top.”

And she tries.

She starves herself

and loses who she is

to try to get to the top,

where everyone will look up to

her.

But it doesn't work,

and she stays

clinging

to her rung.

Slowly

she realizes

she can never be happy.

Not on here,

not on the ladder.

And while their screams echo in her ears, she finally decides

to let go,

to fall off the ladder.

“No!” they yell at her, “you can't! The fall will break you.

You can't give up. You need this.

You need the ladder.”

“No,” she replies, “I don't.

And it's not giving up.”

She falls.

And realizes that

you don't

have to be at

the top

to

be

happy.

The Young Writers Project provides VPR's audience another avenue to hear and read selections from Vermont's young writers. The thoughts and ideas expressed here are the writers' own and do not necessarily reflect those of Vermont Public Radio.

The collaboration is organized by Susan Reid of Young Writers Project and Vermont Public Radio.