Young Writers Project: 'The Song That Sounds Like Blueberries'

Could you play that one song?

You know the one I’m talking about.

You know,

the one we blared from the car stereo,

with all the windows rolled down so all could hear,

the song we would play picking blueberries

in that all-natural,

weed-choked

berry farm.

I want to be reminded of the times

I would pick four flats to your two.

I want to remember the day

when I traversed the fields

to see where you were,

and to my horror and great amusement,

found that you were lying on your back

eating a spilled flat of berries

in all your sun-kissed glory.

I want to envision our last day on the job,

you and I sitting on a picnic table,

gulping water and complaining about the smell of skunk.

Could you please play that song?

The one that reminds me of a summer well spent.

