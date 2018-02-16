Young Writers Project: 'Special Markers'

The plate wasn’t always blank.

Before the dishwasher soap scrubbed it too clean

I had drawn on it:

A ladybug, red and black,

colors that squeaked

as markers touched white porcelain—

“Special markers,” she said.

We each made a plate that day,

one, two, three, lined up to dry,

the extras still stacked in their box,

white as the snow that had kept them there.

We ate pizza on our plates,

then ran off to play:

The first time I saw Silly String,

blanketing the walls

in foamy pastel,

shrieking as it touched my skin;

the first friend who had a phone,

tapping out pop songs

in a room full of pillows—

one, two, three, lined up on her bed.

She told us the markers would never come off.

